College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 29, 2022

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 29, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

Several games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 23.

College football schedule: Week 9 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boston College at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

Georgia Tech at Florida State – 12pm, ACCN

ND at Syracuse – 12 or 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Miami (FL) at Virginia – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

Wake Forest at Louisville – 3:30pm, ACCN

Pitt at North Carolina – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Clemson, Duke

AMERICAN

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU – 8pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 29

Cincinnati at UCF – 12 or 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

SMU at Tulsa – 12 or 3:30pm

USF at Houston – 12 or 3:30pm

Temple at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Memphis, Tulane

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oklahoma at Iowa State – 12pm, FS1

Baylor at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Kansas State – TBA 10/23

TCU at West Virginia – TBA 10/23

Off: Kansas, Texas

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct. 29

Ohio State at Penn State – 12pm, FOX

Rutgers at Minnesota – 2:30pm, BTN

Northwestern at Iowa – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Illinois at Nebraska – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Michigan State at Michigan – 7:30pm, ABC

Off: Indiana, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin

CONFERENCE USA

Friday, Oct. 28

Louisiana Tech at FIU – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charlotte at Rice – 2pm, ESPN network

North Texas at WKU – 3:30pm, Stadium

UAB at Florida Atlantic – 7pm, CBSSN

MTSU at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN network

Off: UTSA

INDEPENDENTS

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU – 8pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boston College at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

ND at Syracuse – 12 or 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

NM State at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN3

Off: Army, Liberty

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 29

Toledo at EMU – 12pm, ESPNU

Miami (Ohio) at Akron – 12pm, ESPN+

Off: Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, CMU, Kent State, NIU, Ohio, WMU

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Oct. 29

Nevada at San Jose St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Wyoming at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV

Colorado St. at Boise St. – 7pm, FS1

San Diego St. at Fresno St. – 10:30pm, FS1

Off: Air Force, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah State

PAC-12

Thursday, Oct. 27

Utah at Washington St. – 10pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oregon at California – 3:30pm, FOX or FS1

USC at Arizona – 7pm, P12N

Arizona State at Colorado – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Stanford at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: Oregon State, Washington

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 29

Arkansas at Auburn – 12pm, SECN

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) – 3:30pm, CBS

Missouri at South Carolina – 4pm, SECN

Kentucky at Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN

Ole Miss at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct. 27

Louisiana at Southern Miss – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 29

CCU at Marshall – 7pm, NFLN

South Alabama at A-State – 7pm, TV TBA

ODU at Georgia State – TBA

Robert Morris at App State – TBA

Off: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Texas State, Troy, ULM