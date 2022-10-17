search

College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 29, 2022

By Kevin Kelley - October 17, 2022
College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 29, 2022

Photo: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 29, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

Several games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 23.

College football schedule: Week 9 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Thursday, Oct. 27
Virginia Tech at NC State – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 29
Boston College at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
Georgia Tech at Florida State – 12pm, ACCN
ND at Syracuse – 12 or 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Miami (FL) at Virginia – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Wake Forest at Louisville – 3:30pm, ACCN
Pitt at North Carolina – 8pm, ACCN

Off: Clemson, Duke

AMERICAN

Friday, Oct. 28
East Carolina at BYU – 8pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 29
Cincinnati at UCF – 12 or 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
SMU at Tulsa – 12 or 3:30pm
USF at Houston – 12 or 3:30pm
Temple at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Memphis, Tulane

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct. 29
Oklahoma at Iowa State – 12pm, FS1
Baylor at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Kansas State – TBA 10/23
TCU at West Virginia – TBA 10/23

Off: Kansas, Texas

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct. 29
Ohio State at Penn State – 12pm, FOX
Rutgers at Minnesota – 2:30pm, BTN
Northwestern at Iowa – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Illinois at Nebraska – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Michigan State at Michigan – 7:30pm, ABC

Off: Indiana, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin

CONFERENCE USA

Friday, Oct. 28
Louisiana Tech at FIU – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 29
Charlotte at Rice – 2pm, ESPN network
North Texas at WKU – 3:30pm, Stadium
UAB at Florida Atlantic – 7pm, CBSSN
MTSU at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN network

Off: UTSA

INDEPENDENTS

Friday, Oct. 28
East Carolina at BYU – 8pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 29
Boston College at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
ND at Syracuse – 12 or 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
NM State at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN3

Off: Army, Liberty

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 29
Toledo at EMU – 12pm, ESPNU
Miami (Ohio) at Akron – 12pm, ESPN+

Off: Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, CMU, Kent State, NIU, Ohio, WMU

MOUNTAIN WEST

Saturday, Oct. 29
Nevada at San Jose St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Wyoming at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV
Colorado St. at Boise St. – 7pm, FS1
San Diego St. at Fresno St. – 10:30pm, FS1

Off: Air Force, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah State

PAC-12

Thursday, Oct. 27
Utah at Washington St. – 10pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 29
Oregon at California – 3:30pm, FOX or FS1
USC at Arizona – 7pm, P12N
Arizona State at Colorado – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Stanford at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN

Off: Oregon State, Washington

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 29
Arkansas at Auburn – 12pm, SECN
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) – 3:30pm, CBS
Missouri at South Carolina – 4pm, SECN
Kentucky at Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN
Ole Miss at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Thursday, Oct. 27
Louisiana at Southern Miss – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 29
CCU at Marshall – 7pm, NFLN
South Alabama at A-State – 7pm, TV TBA
ODU at Georgia State – TBA
Robert Morris at App State – TBA

Off: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Texas State, Troy, ULM

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.