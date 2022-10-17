College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 29, 2022

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 29, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
Several games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 23.
College football schedule: Week 9 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Thursday, Oct. 27
Virginia Tech at NC State – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 29
Boston College at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
Georgia Tech at Florida State – 12pm, ACCN
ND at Syracuse – 12 or 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Miami (FL) at Virginia – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Wake Forest at Louisville – 3:30pm, ACCN
Pitt at North Carolina – 8pm, ACCN
Off: Clemson, Duke
AMERICAN
Friday, Oct. 28
East Carolina at BYU – 8pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 29
Cincinnati at UCF – 12 or 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
SMU at Tulsa – 12 or 3:30pm
USF at Houston – 12 or 3:30pm
Temple at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Memphis, Tulane
BIG 12
Saturday, Oct. 29
Oklahoma at Iowa State – 12pm, FS1
Baylor at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Kansas State – TBA 10/23
TCU at West Virginia – TBA 10/23
Off: Kansas, Texas
BIG TEN
Saturday, Oct. 29
Ohio State at Penn State – 12pm, FOX
Rutgers at Minnesota – 2:30pm, BTN
Northwestern at Iowa – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Illinois at Nebraska – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Michigan State at Michigan – 7:30pm, ABC
Off: Indiana, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin
CONFERENCE USA
Friday, Oct. 28
Louisiana Tech at FIU – 8pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 29
Charlotte at Rice – 2pm, ESPN network
North Texas at WKU – 3:30pm, Stadium
UAB at Florida Atlantic – 7pm, CBSSN
MTSU at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN network
Off: UTSA
INDEPENDENTS
Friday, Oct. 28
East Carolina at BYU – 8pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 29
Boston College at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
ND at Syracuse – 12 or 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
NM State at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN3
Off: Army, Liberty
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 29
Toledo at EMU – 12pm, ESPNU
Miami (Ohio) at Akron – 12pm, ESPN+
Off: Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, CMU, Kent State, NIU, Ohio, WMU
MOUNTAIN WEST
Saturday, Oct. 29
Nevada at San Jose St. – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Wyoming at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV
Colorado St. at Boise St. – 7pm, FS1
San Diego St. at Fresno St. – 10:30pm, FS1
Off: Air Force, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah State
PAC-12
Thursday, Oct. 27
Utah at Washington St. – 10pm, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 29
Oregon at California – 3:30pm, FOX or FS1
USC at Arizona – 7pm, P12N
Arizona State at Colorado – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Stanford at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN
Off: Oregon State, Washington
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 29
Arkansas at Auburn – 12pm, SECN
Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) – 3:30pm, CBS
Missouri at South Carolina – 4pm, SECN
Kentucky at Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN
Ole Miss at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt
SUN BELT
Thursday, Oct. 27
Louisiana at Southern Miss – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 29
CCU at Marshall – 7pm, NFLN
South Alabama at A-State – 7pm, TV TBA
ODU at Georgia State – TBA
Robert Morris at App State – TBA
Off: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Texas State, Troy, ULM