College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 23, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 23, 2021 (Week 8) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 17. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.
Week 8 TV Schedule Selections
All times Eastern
ACC
Wake Forest at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
UMass at Florida State – 12pm, ACCN
Syracuse at Virginia Tech – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Clemson at Pitt – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Boston College at Louisville – 4pm, ACCN
NC State at Miami FL – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Virginia – 7:30pm, ACCN
Off: Duke, North Carolina
American
Tulane at SMU – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)
Memphis at UCF – 7pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)
Cincinnati at Navy – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
East Carolina at Houston – 4pm, ESPNU
Temple at USF – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: Tulsa
Big 12
Kansas State at Texas Tech – TBA*
Oklahoma at Kansas – TBA*
Oklahoma State at Iowa State – TBA*
West Virginia at TCU – TBA*
* 12pm, 3:30pm, or 7:30pm ET.
Off: Baylor, Texas
Big Ten
Illinois at Penn State – 12pm, ABC
Northwestern at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Wisconsin at Purdue – 3pm, BTN
Maryland at Minnesota – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Ohio State at Indiana – 7:30pm, ABC
Off: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers
Conference USA
FAU at Charlotte – 7:30pm, CBSSN (Thu.)
MTSU at UConn – 6pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
Rice at UAB – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Liberty at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN+
UTSA at LA Tech – 7pm, Stadium
WKU at FIU – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: Marshall, ODU, Southern Miss, UTEP
Independents
MTSU at UConn – 6pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
UMass at Florida State – 12pm, ACCN
Wake Forest at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
BYU at Washington State – 3:30pm, FS1
Liberty at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN network
USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC
NM State at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV
Off: None
MAC
EMU at Bowling Green – 12pm, ESPN+
NIU at Central Michigan – 12pm, ESPNU
Kent State at Ohio – 1pm, ESPN+
Buffalo at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami OH at Ball State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
WMU at Toledo – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Off: None
Mountain West
SJSU at UNLV – 11pm, CBSSN (Thu.)
Colorado St. at Utah St. – 9:30pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
New Mexico at Wyoming – 3:30pm, Stadium
Nevada at Fresno State – 7pm, FS2
San Diego State at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN
NM State at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV
Off: Boise State
Pac-12
Washington at Arizona – 10:30pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)
Oregon at UCLA – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
BYU at Washington State – 3:30pm, FS1
Colorado at California – 3:30pm, P12N
USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC
Utah at Oregon State – 7:30pm, P12N
Off: Arizona State, Stanford
SEC
UAPB at Arkansas – 12pm, SECN
LSU at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, CBS
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt – 4pm, SECN
Tennessee at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN
South Carolina at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri
Sun Belt
CCU at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN2 (Wed.)
Louisiana at A-State – 7:30pm, ESPNU (Thu.)
Texas St. at Georgia St. – 2pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at ULM – 7pm, ESPN3
Off: Georgia Southern, Troy