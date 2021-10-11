College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 23, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 23, 2021 (Week 8) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 17. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.

Week 8 TV Schedule Selections

All times Eastern

ACC

Wake Forest at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

UMass at Florida State – 12pm, ACCN

Syracuse at Virginia Tech – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

Clemson at Pitt – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Boston College at Louisville – 4pm, ACCN

NC State at Miami FL – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Virginia – 7:30pm, ACCN

Off: Duke, North Carolina

American

Tulane at SMU – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)

Memphis at UCF – 7pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)

Cincinnati at Navy – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2

East Carolina at Houston – 4pm, ESPNU

Temple at USF – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Tulsa

Big 12

Kansas State at Texas Tech – TBA*

Oklahoma at Kansas – TBA*

Oklahoma State at Iowa State – TBA*

West Virginia at TCU – TBA*

* 12pm, 3:30pm, or 7:30pm ET.

Off: Baylor, Texas

Big Ten

Illinois at Penn State – 12pm, ABC

Northwestern at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Wisconsin at Purdue – 3pm, BTN

Maryland at Minnesota – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Ohio State at Indiana – 7:30pm, ABC

Off: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers

Conference USA

FAU at Charlotte – 7:30pm, CBSSN (Thu.)

MTSU at UConn – 6pm, CBSSN (Fri.)

Rice at UAB – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Liberty at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN+

UTSA at LA Tech – 7pm, Stadium

WKU at FIU – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Marshall, ODU, Southern Miss, UTEP

Independents

BYU at Washington State – 3:30pm, FS1

USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC

Off: None

MAC

EMU at Bowling Green – 12pm, ESPN+

NIU at Central Michigan – 12pm, ESPNU

Kent State at Ohio – 1pm, ESPN+

Buffalo at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Miami OH at Ball State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

WMU at Toledo – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

Mountain West

SJSU at UNLV – 11pm, CBSSN (Thu.)

Colorado St. at Utah St. – 9:30pm, CBSSN (Fri.)

New Mexico at Wyoming – 3:30pm, Stadium

Nevada at Fresno State – 7pm, FS2

San Diego State at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN

NM State at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: Boise State

Pac-12

Washington at Arizona – 10:30pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)

Oregon at UCLA – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

BYU at Washington State – 3:30pm, FS1

Colorado at California – 3:30pm, P12N

USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC

Utah at Oregon State – 7:30pm, P12N

Off: Arizona State, Stanford

SEC

UAPB at Arkansas – 12pm, SECN

LSU at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, CBS

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt – 4pm, SECN

Tennessee at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN

South Carolina at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

Sun Belt

CCU at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN2 (Wed.)

Louisiana at A-State – 7:30pm, ESPNU (Thu.)

Texas St. at Georgia St. – 2pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at ULM – 7pm, ESPN3

Off: Georgia Southern, Troy