College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 23, 2021

By Brian Wilmer - October 11, 2021
Photo: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 23, 2021 (Week 8) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 17. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.

Week 8 TV Schedule Selections
All times Eastern

ACC
Wake Forest at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
UMass at Florida State – 12pm, ACCN
Syracuse at Virginia Tech – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Clemson at Pitt – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Boston College at Louisville – 4pm, ACCN
NC State at Miami FL – 7:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Virginia – 7:30pm, ACCN

Off: Duke, North Carolina

American
Tulane at SMU – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)
Memphis at UCF – 7pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)
Cincinnati at Navy – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
East Carolina at Houston – 4pm, ESPNU
Temple at USF – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Tulsa

Big 12
Kansas State at Texas Tech – TBA*
Oklahoma at Kansas – TBA*
Oklahoma State at Iowa State – TBA*
West Virginia at TCU – TBA*

* 12pm, 3:30pm, or 7:30pm ET.

Off: Baylor, Texas

Big Ten
Illinois at Penn State – 12pm, ABC
Northwestern at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Wisconsin at Purdue – 3pm, BTN
Maryland at Minnesota – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Ohio State at Indiana – 7:30pm, ABC

Off: Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers

Conference USA
FAU at Charlotte – 7:30pm, CBSSN (Thu.)
MTSU at UConn – 6pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
Rice at UAB – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Liberty at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN+
UTSA at LA Tech – 7pm, Stadium
WKU at FIU – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Marshall, ODU, Southern Miss, UTEP

Independents
MTSU at UConn – 6pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
UMass at Florida State – 12pm, ACCN
Wake Forest at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
BYU at Washington State – 3:30pm, FS1
Liberty at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN network
USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC
NM State at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: None

MAC
EMU at Bowling Green – 12pm, ESPN+
NIU at Central Michigan – 12pm, ESPNU
Kent State at Ohio – 1pm, ESPN+
Buffalo at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami OH at Ball State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
WMU at Toledo – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Off: None

Mountain West
SJSU at UNLV – 11pm, CBSSN (Thu.)
Colorado St. at Utah St. – 9:30pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
New Mexico at Wyoming – 3:30pm, Stadium
Nevada at Fresno State – 7pm, FS2
San Diego State at Air Force – 7pm, CBSSN
NM State at Hawaii – 11:59pm, Spectrum PPV

Off: Boise State

Pac-12
Washington at Arizona – 10:30pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)
Oregon at UCLA – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
BYU at Washington State – 3:30pm, FS1
Colorado at California – 3:30pm, P12N
USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC
Utah at Oregon State – 7:30pm, P12N

Off: Arizona State, Stanford

SEC
UAPB at Arkansas – 12pm, SECN
LSU at Ole Miss – 3:30pm, CBS
Mississippi State at Vanderbilt – 4pm, SECN
Tennessee at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN
South Carolina at Texas A&M – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

Sun Belt
CCU at App State – 7:30pm, ESPN2 (Wed.)
Louisiana at A-State – 7:30pm, ESPNU (Thu.)
Texas St. at Georgia St. – 2pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at ULM – 7pm, ESPN3

Off: Georgia Southern, Troy

