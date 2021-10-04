College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 16, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 16, 2021 (Week 7) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 10. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced.

Week 7 TV Schedule Selections

All times Eastern

ACC

Clemson at Syracuse – 7pm, ESPN (Fri.)

Duke at Virginia – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

Miami FL at UNC – 3:30pm, ESPN/2/ACCN TBA

Pitt at Va. Tech – 3:30pm, ESPN/2/ACCN TBA

NC State at Boston College – 7:30pm, ACCN

Off: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Wake Forest

American

Navy at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)

Tulsa at USF – 12pm, ESPNU

UCF at Cincinnati – 12pm, ABC

Off: East Carolina, Houston, SMU, Temple, Tulane

Big 12

TCU at Oklahoma – 12 or 7:30pm, FOX or ABC

Oklahoma St. at Texas – 12 or 7:30pm, FOX or ABC

Texas Tech at Kansas – 4pm, ESPN+

BYU at Baylor – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Iowa State at K-State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Off: West Virginia

Big Ten

Michigan St. at Indiana – 12pm, FS1

Nebraska at Minnesota – 12pm, ESPN2

Rutgers at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN

Purdue at Iowa – 3:30pm, ABC

Army at Wisconsin – 8pm, BTN

Off: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State

Conference USA

Marshall at North Texas – 7pm, CBSSN (Fri.)

UAB at Southern Miss – 3:30pm, Stadium

WKU at ODU – 3:30pm, ESPN3

Rice at UTSA – 6pm, ESPN+

LA Tech at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+

Off: Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee

Independents

Yale at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN

BYU at Baylor – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Liberty at ULM – 7pm, ESPN+

Army at Wisconsin – 8pm, BTN

Off: New Mexico State, Notre Dame, UMass

MAC

Ohio at Buffalo – 12pm, ESPN+

Ball State at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+

Akron at Miami OH – 2:30pm, ESPN+

Kent State at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPNU

Toledo at CMU – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Bowling Green at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Off: None

Mountain West

SDSU at SJSU – 10:30pm, CBSSN (Fri.)

Utah St. at UNLV – 7pm, CBSSN

Colorado St. at New Mexico – 7pm, Stadium

Hawaii at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Air Force at Boise St. – TBA, FOX/FS1/FS2

Fresno St. at Wyoming – TBA, FOX/FS1/FS2

Off: None

Pac-12

Cal at Oregon – 10:30pm, ESPN (Fri.)

Arizona at Colorado – 3:30pm, P12N

Stanford at Washington St. – 7:30pm, ESPNU

UCLA at Washington – 8:30pm, FOX

Arizona State at Utah – 10pm, ESPN

Off: Oregon State, USC

SEC

Auburn at Arkansas – 12pm, CBS or ESPN

Florida at LSU – 12pm, CBS or ESPN

Texas A&M at Missouri – 12pm, SECN

Kentucky at Georgia – 3:30pm, CBS

Vanderbilt at South Carolina – 4pm, SECN

Alabama at Mississippi St. – 7pm, ESPN

Ole Miss at Tennessee – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: None

Sun Belt

App State at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPN2 (Tue.)

Ga. Southern at S. Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPNU (Thu.)

Troy at Texas State – 3pm, ESPN+

Liberty at ULM – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State