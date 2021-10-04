College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 16, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 16, 2021 (Week 7) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 10. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced.
Week 7 TV Schedule Selections
All times Eastern
ACC
Clemson at Syracuse – 7pm, ESPN (Fri.)
Duke at Virginia – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Miami FL at UNC – 3:30pm, ESPN/2/ACCN TBA
Pitt at Va. Tech – 3:30pm, ESPN/2/ACCN TBA
NC State at Boston College – 7:30pm, ACCN
Off: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Wake Forest
American
Navy at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)
Tulsa at USF – 12pm, ESPNU
UCF at Cincinnati – 12pm, ABC
Off: East Carolina, Houston, SMU, Temple, Tulane
Big 12
TCU at Oklahoma – 12 or 7:30pm, FOX or ABC
Oklahoma St. at Texas – 12 or 7:30pm, FOX or ABC
Texas Tech at Kansas – 4pm, ESPN+
BYU at Baylor – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Iowa State at K-State – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Off: West Virginia
Big Ten
Michigan St. at Indiana – 12pm, FS1
Nebraska at Minnesota – 12pm, ESPN2
Rutgers at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN
Purdue at Iowa – 3:30pm, ABC
Army at Wisconsin – 8pm, BTN
Off: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State
Conference USA
Marshall at North Texas – 7pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
UAB at Southern Miss – 3:30pm, Stadium
WKU at ODU – 3:30pm, ESPN3
Rice at UTSA – 6pm, ESPN+
LA Tech at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+
Off: Charlotte, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee
Independents
Yale at UConn – 12pm, CBSSN
Liberty at ULM – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: New Mexico State, Notre Dame, UMass
MAC
Ohio at Buffalo – 12pm, ESPN+
Ball State at EMU – 2pm, ESPN+
Akron at Miami OH – 2:30pm, ESPN+
Kent State at WMU – 3:30pm, ESPNU
Toledo at CMU – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Bowling Green at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Off: None
Mountain West
SDSU at SJSU – 10:30pm, CBSSN (Fri.)
Utah St. at UNLV – 7pm, CBSSN
Colorado St. at New Mexico – 7pm, Stadium
Hawaii at Nevada – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Air Force at Boise St. – TBA, FOX/FS1/FS2
Fresno St. at Wyoming – TBA, FOX/FS1/FS2
Off: None
Pac-12
Cal at Oregon – 10:30pm, ESPN (Fri.)
Arizona at Colorado – 3:30pm, P12N
Stanford at Washington St. – 7:30pm, ESPNU
UCLA at Washington – 8:30pm, FOX
Arizona State at Utah – 10pm, ESPN
Off: Oregon State, USC
SEC
Auburn at Arkansas – 12pm, CBS or ESPN
Florida at LSU – 12pm, CBS or ESPN
Texas A&M at Missouri – 12pm, SECN
Kentucky at Georgia – 3:30pm, CBS
Vanderbilt at South Carolina – 4pm, SECN
Alabama at Mississippi St. – 7pm, ESPN
Ole Miss at Tennessee – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: None
Sun Belt
App State at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPN2 (Tue.)
Ga. Southern at S. Alabama – 7:30pm, ESPNU (Thu.)
Troy at Texas State – 3pm, ESPN+
Off: Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State