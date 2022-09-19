College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 1, 2022

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 1, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Sept. 25. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced.
College football schedule: Week 5 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Saturday, Oct. 1
Louisville at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN
Wagner at Syracuse – 5pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Virginia at Duke – 7:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
NC State at Clemson – TBA 9/25
Virginia Tech at North Carolina – TBA 9/25
Wake Forest at Florida State – TBA 9/25
Georgia Tech at Pitt – TBA 9/25
Off: Miami (FL)
AMERICAN
Friday, Sept. 30
Tulane at Houston – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 1
Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS
Temple at Memphis – 12pm, ESPNU
SMU at UCF – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Cincinnati at Tulsa – 7pm, ESPNU
East Carolina at USF – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: None
BIG 12
Saturday, Oct. 1
Texas Tech at Kansas State – 12pm, ESPN+
Iowa State at Kansas – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Oklahoma at TCU – TBA 9/25
Oklahoma State at Baylor – TBA 9/25
West Virginia at Texas – TBA 9/25
Off: None
BIG TEN
Saturday, Oct. 1
Illinois at Wisconsin – 12pm, BTN
Michigan at Iowa – 12pm, FOX
Purdue at Minnesota – 12pm, ESPN2
Michigan State at Maryland – 3:30pm, FS1
Rutgers at Ohio State – 3:30pm, BTN
Northwestern at Penn St. – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Indiana at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN
Off: None
CONFERENCE USA
Friday, Sept. 30
UTSA at Middle Tennessee – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 1
FAU at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN+
UTEP at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN3
Troy at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+
UAB at Rice – 7:30pm, ESPN+
FIU at New Mexico State – 8pm, FloSports
Off: Louisiana Tech
INDEPENDENTS
Thursday, Sept. 29
Utah State at BYU – 8pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 1
Georgia State at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
UMass at Eastern Michigan – 2pm, ESPN+
Fresno State at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Liberty at Old Dominion – 6pm, TV TBA
Off: Notre Dame
MAC
Saturday, Oct. 1
NIU at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
UMass at Eastern Michigan – 2pm, ESPN+
Bowling Green at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Central Michigan at Toledo – 3:30pm, NFLN
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Kent State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
New Hampshire at WMU – 6pm, TV TBA
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Thursday, Sept. 29
Utah State at BYU – 8pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 30
San Diego State at Boise State – 8pm, FS1
New Mexico at UNLV – 11pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 1
Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS
Fresno State at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
San Jose State at Wyoming – 7:30pm, CBSSN
Off: Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada
PAC-12
Friday, Sept. 30
Washington at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 1
Oregon State at Utah – 2pm, P12N
California at Washington State – 5:30pm, P12N
Colorado at Arizona – 9:30pm, P12N
Arizona State at USC – 10:30pm, ESPN
Stanford at Oregon – 11pm, FS1
Off: None
SEC
Saturday, Oct. 1
EWU at Florida – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Kentucky at Ole Miss – 12pm, ESPN
SC State at South Carolina – 12pm, SECN
Alabama at Arkansas – 3:30pm, CBS
Texas A&M at Mississippi State – 4pm, SECN
LSU at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN
Georgia at Missouri – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: Tennessee, Vanderbilt
SUN BELT
Saturday, Oct. 1
Georgia State at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Texas State at James Madison – 1:30pm, ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+
The Citadel at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Georgia Southern at CCU – 4pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Louisiana – 5pm, ESPN+
Liberty at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+
Troy at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+
ULM at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+
Off: Southern Miss
If Arkansas manages to win this Saturday, Gameday will probably be in Fayetteville on 10/1.