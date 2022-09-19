search

College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 1, 2022

By Kevin Kelley - September 19, 2022
Photo: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 1, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Sept. 25. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced.

College football schedule: Week 5 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Saturday, Oct. 1
Louisville at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN
Wagner at Syracuse – 5pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Virginia at Duke – 7:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
NC State at Clemson – TBA 9/25
Virginia Tech at North Carolina – TBA 9/25
Wake Forest at Florida State – TBA 9/25
Georgia Tech at Pitt – TBA 9/25

Off: Miami (FL)

AMERICAN

Friday, Sept. 30
Tulane at Houston – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 1
Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS
Temple at Memphis – 12pm, ESPNU
SMU at UCF – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Cincinnati at Tulsa – 7pm, ESPNU
East Carolina at USF – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: None

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct. 1
Texas Tech at Kansas State – 12pm, ESPN+
Iowa State at Kansas – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Oklahoma at TCU – TBA 9/25
Oklahoma State at Baylor – TBA 9/25
West Virginia at Texas – TBA 9/25

Off: None

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct. 1
Illinois at Wisconsin – 12pm, BTN
Michigan at Iowa – 12pm, FOX
Purdue at Minnesota – 12pm, ESPN2
Michigan State at Maryland – 3:30pm, FS1
Rutgers at Ohio State – 3:30pm, BTN
Northwestern at Penn St. – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Indiana at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Friday, Sept. 30
UTSA at Middle Tennessee – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 1
FAU at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN+
UTEP at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN3
Troy at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+
UAB at Rice – 7:30pm, ESPN+
FIU at New Mexico State – 8pm, FloSports

Off: Louisiana Tech

INDEPENDENTS

Thursday, Sept. 29
Utah State at BYU – 8pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 1
Georgia State at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
UMass at Eastern Michigan – 2pm, ESPN+
Fresno State at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Liberty at Old Dominion – 6pm, TV TBA
FIU at New Mexico State – 8pm, FloSports

Off: Notre Dame

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 1
NIU at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
UMass at Eastern Michigan – 2pm, ESPN+
Bowling Green at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Central Michigan at Toledo – 3:30pm, NFLN
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Kent State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
New Hampshire at WMU – 6pm, TV TBA

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Thursday, Sept. 29
Utah State at BYU – 8pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 30
San Diego State at Boise State – 8pm, FS1
New Mexico at UNLV – 11pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 1
Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS
Fresno State at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
San Jose State at Wyoming – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada

PAC-12

Friday, Sept. 30
Washington at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 1
Oregon State at Utah – 2pm, P12N
California at Washington State – 5:30pm, P12N
Colorado at Arizona – 9:30pm, P12N
Arizona State at USC – 10:30pm, ESPN
Stanford at Oregon – 11pm, FS1

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 1
EWU at Florida – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+
Kentucky at Ole Miss – 12pm, ESPN
SC State at South Carolina – 12pm, SECN
Alabama at Arkansas – 3:30pm, CBS
Texas A&M at Mississippi State – 4pm, SECN
LSU at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN
Georgia at Missouri – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Tennessee, Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Saturday, Oct. 1
Georgia State at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Texas State at James Madison – 1:30pm, ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+
The Citadel at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Georgia Southern at CCU – 4pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Louisiana – 5pm, ESPN+
Liberty at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+
Troy at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+
ULM at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Southern Miss

