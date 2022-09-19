College football schedule: TV selections for Oct. 1, 2022

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of October 1, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few games could be held under the six-day option. If held, those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Sept. 25. Games times and TV will be updated below as selections are announced.

College football schedule: Week 5 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Saturday, Oct. 1

Louisville at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN

Wagner at Syracuse – 5pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Virginia at Duke – 7:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

NC State at Clemson – TBA 9/25

Virginia Tech at North Carolina – TBA 9/25

Wake Forest at Florida State – TBA 9/25

Georgia Tech at Pitt – TBA 9/25

Off: Miami (FL)

AMERICAN

Friday, Sept. 30

Tulane at Houston – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 1

Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS

Temple at Memphis – 12pm, ESPNU

SMU at UCF – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Cincinnati at Tulsa – 7pm, ESPNU

East Carolina at USF – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: None

BIG 12

Saturday, Oct. 1

Texas Tech at Kansas State – 12pm, ESPN+

Iowa State at Kansas – 3:30pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Oklahoma at TCU – TBA 9/25

Oklahoma State at Baylor – TBA 9/25

West Virginia at Texas – TBA 9/25

Off: None

BIG TEN

Saturday, Oct. 1

Illinois at Wisconsin – 12pm, BTN

Michigan at Iowa – 12pm, FOX

Purdue at Minnesota – 12pm, ESPN2

Michigan State at Maryland – 3:30pm, FS1

Rutgers at Ohio State – 3:30pm, BTN

Northwestern at Penn St. – 3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Indiana at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Friday, Sept. 30

UTSA at Middle Tennessee – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 1

FAU at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN+

UTEP at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN3

Troy at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+

UAB at Rice – 7:30pm, ESPN+

FIU at New Mexico State – 8pm, FloSports

Off: Louisiana Tech

INDEPENDENTS

Thursday, Sept. 29

Utah State at BYU – 8pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 1

Georgia State at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

UMass at Eastern Michigan – 2pm, ESPN+

Fresno State at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Liberty at Old Dominion – 6pm, TV TBA

FIU at New Mexico State – 8pm, FloSports

Off: Notre Dame

MAC

Saturday, Oct. 1

NIU at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

UMass at Eastern Michigan – 2pm, ESPN+

Bowling Green at Akron – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Central Michigan at Toledo – 3:30pm, NFLN

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Ohio at Kent State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

New Hampshire at WMU – 6pm, TV TBA

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Thursday, Sept. 29

Utah State at BYU – 8pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 30

San Diego State at Boise State – 8pm, FS1

New Mexico at UNLV – 11pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 1

Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS

Fresno State at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

San Jose State at Wyoming – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Off: Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada

PAC-12

Friday, Sept. 30

Washington at UCLA – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 1

Oregon State at Utah – 2pm, P12N

California at Washington State – 5:30pm, P12N

Colorado at Arizona – 9:30pm, P12N

Arizona State at USC – 10:30pm, ESPN

Stanford at Oregon – 11pm, FS1

Off: None

SEC

Saturday, Oct. 1

EWU at Florida – 12pm, SECN+/ESPN+

Kentucky at Ole Miss – 12pm, ESPN

SC State at South Carolina – 12pm, SECN

Alabama at Arkansas – 3:30pm, CBS

Texas A&M at Mississippi State – 4pm, SECN

LSU at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN

Georgia at Missouri – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: Tennessee, Vanderbilt

SUN BELT

Saturday, Oct. 1

Georgia State at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Texas State at James Madison – 1:30pm, ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Marshall – 3:30pm, ESPN+

The Citadel at App State – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Georgia Southern at CCU – 4pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Louisiana – 5pm, ESPN+

Liberty at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

Troy at WKU – 7pm, ESPN+

ULM at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Off: Southern Miss