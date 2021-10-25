College football schedule: TV selections for Nov. 6, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 6, 2021 (Week 10) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A group of games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 31. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.
Week 10 TV Schedule Selections
All times Eastern
ACC
Va. Tech at Boston College – 7:30pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)
Pitt at Duke – 12pm, ACCN
Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Clemson at Louisville – TBA 10/31*
NC State at Florida State – TBA 10/31*
Wake Forest at North Carolina – TBA 10/31*
* 4pm (ACCN) or 7:30pm (ACCN/ABC/ESPN)
Off: None
American
SMU at Memphis – 12pm, ESPNU
Temple at East Carolina – 3pm, ESPN+
Navy at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC
Tulsa at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Tulane at UCF – 4pm, ESPNU
Houston at USF – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Off: None
Big 12
Baylor at TCU – TBA 10/31
Kansas State at Kansas – TBA 10/31
Oklahoma State at West Virginia – TBA 10/31
Texas at Iowa State – TBA 10/31
Off: Oklahoma, Texas Tech
Big Ten
Illinois at Minnesota – 12pm, ESPN2
Wisconsin at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN
Michigan State at Purdue – TBA 10/31
Penn State at Maryland – TBA 10/31
Indiana at Michigan – TBA 10/31
Iowa at Northwestern – TBA 10/31
Ohio State at Nebraska – TBA 10/31
Off: None
Conference USA
Louisiana Tech at UAB – 12pm, CBSSN
North Texas at Southern Miss – 3pm, ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at WKU – 3:30pm, Stadium
Rice at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Marshall at FAU – 6pm, CBSSN/Facebook
Old Dominion at FIU – 7pm, ESPN3
UTSA at UTEP – 10:15pm, ESPN2
Off: None
Independents
Army vs. Air Force (Arlington, TX) – 11:30am, CBS
Liberty at Ole Miss – 12pm, SECN
Idaho State at BYU – 3:30pm, BYUtv/ESPN3
Navy at 13 Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC
Rhode Island at UMass – 3:30pm, FloFootball/NESN
Utah St. at NM State – 4pm, FloFootball/CW El Paso
Off: UConn
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Ball State at Akron – 7pm, CBSSN
EMU at Toledo – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Miami (OH) at Ohio – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Wednesday, Nov. 3
CMU at WMU – 7pm, ESPNU
NIU at Kent State – 7pm, ESPN2
Off: Bowling Green, Buffalo
Mountain West
Army vs. Air Force (Arlington, TX) – 11:30am. CBS
Colorado St. at Wyoming – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Utah St. at NM State – 4pm, FloFootball/CW El Paso
Boise St. at Fresno St. – 7pm, CBSSN
UNLV at New Mexico – 7pm, Stadium
San Jose St. at Nevada – 10pm, FS2
SDSU at Hawaii – 11pm, FS1
Off: None
Pac-12
Utah at Stanford – 10:30pm, FS1 (Fri.)
California at Arizona – 3pm, P12N
Oregon State at Colorado – 7pm, P12N
Oregon at Washington – TBA 10/31*
USC at Arizona State – TBA 10/31*
* 3:30, 7:30 or 10:30pm ET
Off: UCLA, Washington State
SEC
Liberty at Ole Miss – 12pm, SECN
Mississippi St. at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN
Tennessee at Kentucky – 7pm, ESPN2
Florida at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN
Auburn at Texas A&M – TBA 10/31*
LSU at Alabama – TBA 10/31*
Missouri at Georgia – TBA 10/31*
* Noon (ESPN), 3:30pm (CBS) or 7pm ET (ESPN)
Off: Vanderbilt
Sun Belt
Georgia State at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)
App State at Arkansas State – 2pm, ESPN+
ULM at Texas State – 3pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Troy – 3:30pm, ESPN+
CCU at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+
Off: None
It looks like there is a game missing from the B12 slate?
No, Oklahoma and Texas Tech are off but were omitted.