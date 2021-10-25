College football schedule: TV selections for Nov. 6, 2021

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 6, 2021 (Week 10) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A group of games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 31. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.

Week 10 TV Schedule Selections

All times Eastern

ACC

Va. Tech at Boston College – 7:30pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)

Pitt at Duke – 12pm, ACCN

Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

Clemson at Louisville – TBA 10/31*

NC State at Florida State – TBA 10/31*

Wake Forest at North Carolina – TBA 10/31*

* 4pm (ACCN) or 7:30pm (ACCN/ABC/ESPN)

Off: None

American

SMU at Memphis – 12pm, ESPNU

Temple at East Carolina – 3pm, ESPN+

Navy at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC

Tulsa at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Tulane at UCF – 4pm, ESPNU

Houston at USF – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: None

Big 12

Baylor at TCU – TBA 10/31

Kansas State at Kansas – TBA 10/31

Oklahoma State at West Virginia – TBA 10/31

Texas at Iowa State – TBA 10/31

Off: Oklahoma, Texas Tech

Big Ten

Illinois at Minnesota – 12pm, ESPN2

Wisconsin at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN

Michigan State at Purdue – TBA 10/31

Penn State at Maryland – TBA 10/31

Indiana at Michigan – TBA 10/31

Iowa at Northwestern – TBA 10/31

Ohio State at Nebraska – TBA 10/31

Off: None

Conference USA

Louisiana Tech at UAB – 12pm, CBSSN

North Texas at Southern Miss – 3pm, ESPN+

Middle Tennessee at WKU – 3:30pm, Stadium

Rice at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Marshall at FAU – 6pm, CBSSN/Facebook

Old Dominion at FIU – 7pm, ESPN3

UTSA at UTEP – 10:15pm, ESPN2

Off: None

Independents

Army vs. Air Force (Arlington, TX) – 11:30am, CBS

Liberty at Ole Miss – 12pm, SECN

Idaho State at BYU – 3:30pm, BYUtv/ESPN3

Navy at 13 Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC

Rhode Island at UMass – 3:30pm, FloFootball/NESN

Utah St. at NM State – 4pm, FloFootball/CW El Paso

Off: UConn

MAC



Tuesday, Nov. 2

Ball State at Akron – 7pm, CBSSN

EMU at Toledo – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Miami (OH) at Ohio – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Nov. 3

CMU at WMU – 7pm, ESPNU

NIU at Kent State – 7pm, ESPN2

Off: Bowling Green, Buffalo

Mountain West

Army vs. Air Force (Arlington, TX) – 11:30am. CBS

Colorado St. at Wyoming – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Utah St. at NM State – 4pm, FloFootball/CW El Paso

Boise St. at Fresno St. – 7pm, CBSSN

UNLV at New Mexico – 7pm, Stadium

San Jose St. at Nevada – 10pm, FS2

SDSU at Hawaii – 11pm, FS1

Off: None

Pac-12

Utah at Stanford – 10:30pm, FS1 (Fri.)

California at Arizona – 3pm, P12N

Oregon State at Colorado – 7pm, P12N

Oregon at Washington – TBA 10/31*

USC at Arizona State – TBA 10/31*

* 3:30, 7:30 or 10:30pm ET

Off: UCLA, Washington State

SEC

Liberty at Ole Miss – 12pm, SECN

Mississippi St. at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN

Tennessee at Kentucky – 7pm, ESPN2

Florida at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN

Auburn at Texas A&M – TBA 10/31*

LSU at Alabama – TBA 10/31*

Missouri at Georgia – TBA 10/31*

* Noon (ESPN), 3:30pm (CBS) or 7pm ET (ESPN)

Off: Vanderbilt

Sun Belt

Georgia State at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)

App State at Arkansas State – 2pm, ESPN+

ULM at Texas State – 3pm, ESPN+

South Alabama at Troy – 3:30pm, ESPN+

CCU at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: None