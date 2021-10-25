search

College football schedule: TV selections for Nov. 6, 2021

By Kevin Kelley - October 25, 2021
Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 6, 2021 (Week 10) will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A group of games were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Oct. 31. Selections will be updated below as they are announced.

Week 10 TV Schedule Selections
All times Eastern

ACC
Va. Tech at Boston College – 7:30pm, ESPN2 (Fri.)
Pitt at Duke – 12pm, ACCN
Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) – 12:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Clemson at Louisville – TBA 10/31*
NC State at Florida State – TBA 10/31*
Wake Forest at North Carolina – TBA 10/31*

* 4pm (ACCN) or 7:30pm (ACCN/ABC/ESPN)

Off: None

American
SMU at Memphis – 12pm, ESPNU
Temple at East Carolina – 3pm, ESPN+
Navy at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC
Tulsa at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Tulane at UCF – 4pm, ESPNU
Houston at USF – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Off: None

Big 12
Baylor at TCU – TBA 10/31
Kansas State at Kansas – TBA 10/31
Oklahoma State at West Virginia – TBA 10/31
Texas at Iowa State – TBA 10/31

Off: Oklahoma, Texas Tech

Big Ten
Illinois at Minnesota – 12pm, ESPN2
Wisconsin at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN
Michigan State at Purdue – TBA 10/31
Penn State at Maryland – TBA 10/31
Indiana at Michigan – TBA 10/31
Iowa at Northwestern – TBA 10/31
Ohio State at Nebraska – TBA 10/31

Off: None

Conference USA
Louisiana Tech at UAB – 12pm, CBSSN
North Texas at Southern Miss – 3pm, ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at WKU – 3:30pm, Stadium
Rice at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Marshall at FAU – 6pm, CBSSN/Facebook
Old Dominion at FIU – 7pm, ESPN3
UTSA at UTEP – 10:15pm, ESPN2

Off: None

Independents
Army vs. Air Force (Arlington, TX) – 11:30am, CBS
Liberty at Ole Miss – 12pm, SECN
Idaho State at BYU – 3:30pm, BYUtv/ESPN3
Navy at 13 Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC
Rhode Island at UMass – 3:30pm, FloFootball/NESN
Utah St. at NM State – 4pm, FloFootball/CW El Paso

Off: UConn

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 2
Ball State at Akron – 7pm, CBSSN
EMU at Toledo – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Miami (OH) at Ohio – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Wednesday, Nov. 3
CMU at WMU – 7pm, ESPNU
NIU at Kent State – 7pm, ESPN2

Off: Bowling Green, Buffalo

Mountain West
Army vs. Air Force (Arlington, TX) – 11:30am. CBS
Colorado St. at Wyoming – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Utah St. at NM State – 4pm, FloFootball/CW El Paso
Boise St. at Fresno St. – 7pm, CBSSN
UNLV at New Mexico – 7pm, Stadium
San Jose St. at Nevada – 10pm, FS2
SDSU at Hawaii – 11pm, FS1

Off: None

Pac-12
Utah at Stanford – 10:30pm, FS1 (Fri.)
California at Arizona – 3pm, P12N
Oregon State at Colorado – 7pm, P12N
Oregon at Washington – TBA 10/31*
USC at Arizona State – TBA 10/31*

* 3:30, 7:30 or 10:30pm ET

Off: UCLA, Washington State

SEC
Liberty at Ole Miss – 12pm, SECN
Mississippi St. at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN
Tennessee at Kentucky – 7pm, ESPN2
Florida at South Carolina – 7:30pm, SECN
Auburn at Texas A&M – TBA 10/31*
LSU at Alabama – TBA 10/31*
Missouri at Georgia – TBA 10/31*

* Noon (ESPN), 3:30pm (CBS) or 7pm ET (ESPN)

Off: Vanderbilt

Sun Belt
Georgia State at Louisiana – 7:30pm, ESPN (Thu.)
App State at Arkansas State – 2pm, ESPN+
ULM at Texas State – 3pm, ESPN+
South Alabama at Troy – 3:30pm, ESPN+
CCU at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: None

