College football schedule: TV selections for Nov. 26, 2022

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 26, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.
A few were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Nov. 20.
College football schedule: Week 13 TV selections
*All times Eastern.
ACC
Friday, Nov. 25
NC State at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ABC
Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Nov. 26
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 12pm, ESPN
South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ABC
Louisville at Kentucky – 3pm, SECN
Wake at Duke – 3:30 or 4pm, ESPN2 or U
Pitt at Miami (FL) – 7:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Syracuse at Boston College – 8pm, ACCN
Virginia at Virginia Tech – TBA 11/20
Off: None
AMERICAN
Friday, Nov. 25
Tulane at Cincinnati – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 26
East Carolina at Temple – 1pm, ESPN+
Memphis at SMU – 3:30 or 4pm, ESPN2 or U
Tulsa at Houston – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2 or U
UCF at USF – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2 or U
Off: Navy
BIG 12
Friday, Nov. 25
Baylor at Texas – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 26
West Virginia at Oklahoma St. – 12pm, ESPN2
Iowa State at TCU – 4pm, FOX or FS1
Oklahoma at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, FS1
Kansas at Kansas State – 8pm, FOX
Off: None
BIG TEN
Friday, Nov. 25
Nebraska at Iowa – 4pm, BTN
Saturday, Nov. 26
Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Rutgers at Maryland – 12pm, BTN
Michigan State at Penn State – TBA 11/20
Illinois at Northwestern – TBA 11/20
Minnesota at Wisconsin – TBA 11/20
Purdue at Indiana – TBA 11/20
Off: None
CONFERENCE USA
Saturday, Nov. 26
WKU at Florida Atlantic – 12pm, CBSSN
Rice at North Texas – 2pm, ESPN+
UTEP at UTSA – 3:30pm, Stadium
UAB at Louisiana Tech – 3:30pm, CBSSN
MTSU at FIU – 6pm, ESPN3
Off: Charlotte
INDEPENDENTS
Saturday, Nov. 26
Army at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+
NM State at Liberty – 12pm, ESPN+
Notre Dame at USC – 7:30pm, ABC
BYU at Stanford – 11pm, FS1
Off: UConn
MAC
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ball St. at Miami (Ohio) – 7pm, ESPNU/ESPN+
Bowling Green at Ohio – 7pm, ESPNU/ESPN+
Friday, Nov. 25
CMU at EMU – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN
Toledo at WMU – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 26
Kent State at Buffalo – 1pm, ESPN+
Akron at NIU – 1:30pm, ESPN3
Off: None
MOUNTAIN WEST
Friday, Nov. 25
Utah State at Boise State – 12pm, CBS
New Mexico at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Wyoming at Fresno St. – 10pm, FS1
Saturday, Nov. 26
Hawaii at SJSU – 3:30pm, Spectrum
Nevada at UNLV – 6pm, SSSEN/MWN
Air Force at SDSU – 9pm, CBSSN
Off: None
PAC-12
Friday, Nov. 25
Arizona State at Arizona – 3pm, FS1
UCLA at California – 4:30pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 26
Notre Dame at USC – 7:30pm, ABC
BYU at Stanford – 11pm, FS1
Utah at Colorado – TBA 11/20
Washington at Washington St. – TBA 11/20
Oregon at Oregon St. – TBA 11/20
Off: None
SEC
Thursday, Nov. 24
Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 25
Arkansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, CBS
Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Nov. 26
South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ABC
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 12pm, ESPN
Louisville at Kentucky – 3pm, SECN
Auburn at Alabama – 3:30pm, CBS
LSU at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN
Tennessee at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, SECN
Off: None
SUN BELT
Saturday, Nov. 26
CCU at James Madison – 12pm, ESPNU
Georgia State at Marshall – 12pm, ESPN+
ODU at South Alabama – 12pm, ESPN+
Troy at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at Texas State – 5pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+
App State at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+
Off: None
I wish CBS would have switched Ark/Mizz and Boise State/USU on Black Friday.
I can only imagine how cold it’s going to be at 10 AM in Boise, I would think a 1:30 start time would be much more preferable.
Please let this be the last year UM-OSU is at noon, and move it to night starting next year
Z-Man part of the tradition of this game is that its a day game starting at noon. In 2006 when it started at 3:30 some people acted like the sky was falling. I believe the way the current TV deal works FOX gets first pick and will always pick this game 1st for the noon window.
And those people were wrong. As far as I was concerned 3:30 PM was still too early. Traditions are allowed to fall by the wayside, just ask the Rose Bowl Game. It used to be exclusive to the Big Ten and Pac-12, not anymore.