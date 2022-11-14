search

College football schedule: TV selections for Nov. 26, 2022

By Kevin Kelley - November 14, 2022
Photo: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 26, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Nov. 20.

College football schedule: Week 13 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC

Friday, Nov. 25
NC State at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ABC
Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Nov. 26
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 12pm, ESPN
South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ABC
Louisville at Kentucky – 3pm, SECN
Wake at Duke – 3:30 or 4pm, ESPN2 or U
Pitt at Miami (FL) – 7:30pm, RSN/ESPN3
Syracuse at Boston College – 8pm, ACCN
Virginia at Virginia Tech – TBA 11/20

Off: None

AMERICAN

Friday, Nov. 25
Tulane at Cincinnati – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 26
East Carolina at Temple – 1pm, ESPN+
Memphis at SMU – 3:30 or 4pm, ESPN2 or U
Tulsa at Houston – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2 or U
UCF at USF – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2 or U

Off: Navy

BIG 12

Friday, Nov. 25
Baylor at Texas – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 26
West Virginia at Oklahoma St. – 12pm, ESPN2
Iowa State at TCU – 4pm, FOX or FS1
Oklahoma at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, FS1
Kansas at Kansas State – 8pm, FOX

Off: None

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 25
Nebraska at Iowa – 4pm, BTN

Saturday, Nov. 26
Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Rutgers at Maryland – 12pm, BTN
Michigan State at Penn State – TBA 11/20
Illinois at Northwestern – TBA 11/20
Minnesota at Wisconsin – TBA 11/20
Purdue at Indiana – TBA 11/20

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 26
WKU at Florida Atlantic – 12pm, CBSSN
Rice at North Texas – 2pm, ESPN+
UTEP at UTSA – 3:30pm, Stadium
UAB at Louisiana Tech – 3:30pm, CBSSN
MTSU at FIU – 6pm, ESPN3

Off: Charlotte

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 26
Army at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+
NM State at Liberty – 12pm, ESPN+
Notre Dame at USC – 7:30pm, ABC
BYU at Stanford – 11pm, FS1

Off: UConn

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ball St. at Miami (Ohio) – 7pm, ESPNU/ESPN+
Bowling Green at Ohio – 7pm, ESPNU/ESPN+

Friday, Nov. 25
CMU at EMU – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN
Toledo at WMU – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 26
Kent State at Buffalo – 1pm, ESPN+
Akron at NIU – 1:30pm, ESPN3

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 25
Utah State at Boise State – 12pm, CBS
New Mexico at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Wyoming at Fresno St. – 10pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 26
Hawaii at SJSU – 3:30pm, Spectrum
Nevada at UNLV – 6pm, SSSEN/MWN
Air Force at SDSU – 9pm, CBSSN

Off: None

PAC-12

Friday, Nov. 25
Arizona State at Arizona – 3pm, FS1
UCLA at California – 4:30pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 26
Notre Dame at USC – 7:30pm, ABC
BYU at Stanford – 11pm, FS1
Utah at Colorado – TBA 11/20
Washington at Washington St. – TBA 11/20
Oregon at Oregon St. – TBA 11/20

Off: None

SEC

Thursday, Nov. 24
Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 25
Arkansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, CBS
Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Nov. 26
South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ABC
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 12pm, ESPN
Louisville at Kentucky – 3pm, SECN
Auburn at Alabama – 3:30pm, CBS
LSU at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN
Tennessee at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: None

SUN BELT

Saturday, Nov. 26
CCU at James Madison – 12pm, ESPNU
Georgia State at Marshall – 12pm, ESPN+
ODU at South Alabama – 12pm, ESPN+
Troy at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+
Louisiana at Texas State – 5pm, ESPN+
Southern Miss at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+
App State at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: None

Comments (4)

I wish CBS would have switched Ark/Mizz and Boise State/USU on Black Friday.
I can only imagine how cold it’s going to be at 10 AM in Boise, I would think a 1:30 start time would be much more preferable.

Reply

Z-Man part of the tradition of this game is that its a day game starting at noon. In 2006 when it started at 3:30 some people acted like the sky was falling. I believe the way the current TV deal works FOX gets first pick and will always pick this game 1st for the noon window.

And those people were wrong. As far as I was concerned 3:30 PM was still too early. Traditions are allowed to fall by the wayside, just ask the Rose Bowl Game. It used to be exclusive to the Big Ten and Pac-12, not anymore.