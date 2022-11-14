College football schedule: TV selections for Nov. 26, 2022

College football schedule TV selections for the weekend of November 26, 2022 will be made today. Selections will be made by the five power conferences, while some Group of Five games will also be set.

A few were held under the six-day option. Those game times and/or TV will be finalized on Sunday, Nov. 20.

College football schedule: Week 13 TV selections

*All times Eastern.

ACC



Friday, Nov. 25

NC State at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ABC

Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Nov. 26

Georgia Tech at Georgia – 12pm, ESPN

South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ABC

Louisville at Kentucky – 3pm, SECN

Wake at Duke – 3:30 or 4pm, ESPN2 or U

Pitt at Miami (FL) – 7:30pm, RSN/ESPN3

Syracuse at Boston College – 8pm, ACCN

Virginia at Virginia Tech – TBA 11/20

Off: None

AMERICAN

Friday, Nov. 25

Tulane at Cincinnati – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 26

East Carolina at Temple – 1pm, ESPN+

Memphis at SMU – 3:30 or 4pm, ESPN2 or U

Tulsa at Houston – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2 or U

UCF at USF – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2 or U

Off: Navy

BIG 12

Friday, Nov. 25

Baylor at Texas – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 26

West Virginia at Oklahoma St. – 12pm, ESPN2

Iowa State at TCU – 4pm, FOX or FS1

Oklahoma at Texas Tech – 7:30pm, FS1

Kansas at Kansas State – 8pm, FOX

Off: None

BIG TEN

Friday, Nov. 25

Nebraska at Iowa – 4pm, BTN

Saturday, Nov. 26

Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Rutgers at Maryland – 12pm, BTN

Michigan State at Penn State – TBA 11/20

Illinois at Northwestern – TBA 11/20

Minnesota at Wisconsin – TBA 11/20

Purdue at Indiana – TBA 11/20

Off: None

CONFERENCE USA

Saturday, Nov. 26

WKU at Florida Atlantic – 12pm, CBSSN

Rice at North Texas – 2pm, ESPN+

UTEP at UTSA – 3:30pm, Stadium

UAB at Louisiana Tech – 3:30pm, CBSSN

MTSU at FIU – 6pm, ESPN3

Off: Charlotte

INDEPENDENTS

Saturday, Nov. 26

Army at UMass – 12pm, ESPN+

NM State at Liberty – 12pm, ESPN+

Notre Dame at USC – 7:30pm, ABC

BYU at Stanford – 11pm, FS1

Off: UConn

MAC

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ball St. at Miami (Ohio) – 7pm, ESPNU/ESPN+

Bowling Green at Ohio – 7pm, ESPNU/ESPN+

Friday, Nov. 25

CMU at EMU – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN

Toledo at WMU – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 26

Kent State at Buffalo – 1pm, ESPN+

Akron at NIU – 1:30pm, ESPN3

Off: None

MOUNTAIN WEST

Friday, Nov. 25

Utah State at Boise State – 12pm, CBS

New Mexico at Colorado St. – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Wyoming at Fresno St. – 10pm, FS1

Saturday, Nov. 26

Hawaii at SJSU – 3:30pm, Spectrum

Nevada at UNLV – 6pm, SSSEN/MWN

Air Force at SDSU – 9pm, CBSSN

Off: None

PAC-12

Friday, Nov. 25

Arizona State at Arizona – 3pm, FS1

UCLA at California – 4:30pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 26

Notre Dame at USC – 7:30pm, ABC

BYU at Stanford – 11pm, FS1

Utah at Colorado – TBA 11/20

Washington at Washington St. – TBA 11/20

Oregon at Oregon St. – TBA 11/20

Off: None

SEC

Thursday, Nov. 24

Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 25

Arkansas at Missouri – 3:30pm, CBS

Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Clemson – 12pm, ABC

Georgia Tech at Georgia – 12pm, ESPN

Louisville at Kentucky – 3pm, SECN

Auburn at Alabama – 3:30pm, CBS

LSU at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN

Tennessee at Vanderbilt – 7:30pm, SECN

Off: None

SUN BELT

Saturday, Nov. 26

CCU at James Madison – 12pm, ESPNU

Georgia State at Marshall – 12pm, ESPN+

ODU at South Alabama – 12pm, ESPN+

Troy at Arkansas State – 3pm, ESPN+

Louisiana at Texas State – 5pm, ESPN+

Southern Miss at ULM – 5pm, ESPN+

App State at Georgia Southern – 6pm, ESPN+

Off: None