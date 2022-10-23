College football rankings: Week 9, 2022

College football rankings for week 9 of the 2022 season have been released, which includes no movement among the top six teams in the AP Poll.

The Georgia Bulldogs, who were off on Saturday, remain atop the AP Poll and are followed by (2) Ohio State, (3) Tennessee, (4) Michigan, (5) Clemson, and (6) Alabama.

In the Coaches Poll, Tennessee moved up to third and Michigan dropped to fourth, which means the top six spots in both polls are now identical.

TCU defeated Kansas State on Saturday, 38-28, and moved up one spot to No. 7 in the AP Poll. The Horned Frogs are followed by (8) Oregon, (9) Oklahoma State, and (10) USC.

Texas and Mississippi State dropped out of both polls following losses on Saturday.

Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 9 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 9

1. Georgia (31)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. (tie) USC

10. (tie) Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

Others receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1

Dropped from rankings: Texas 20, Mississippi State 24

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 9

1. Georgia (43)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Tennessee (2)

4. Michigan (1)

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. Wake Forest

11. USC

12. Ole Miss

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. UCLA

16. Syracuse

17. Kentucky

18. Illinois

19. Cincinnati

20. LSU

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. NC State

24. Tulane

25. South Carolina

Others receiving votes: Texas 48, Liberty 42, Maryland 24, Washington 22, Oregon State 21, Baylor 6, UTSA 4, Mississippi State 4, Troy 3, Arkansas 3, Coastal Carolina 2, UCF 1, Boise State 1

Dropped from rankings: Texas 21, Mississippi State 24

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 9

To be released on Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 9

To be released on Monday.