College football rankings: Week 9, 2022

College football rankings for week 9 of the 2022 season have been released, which includes no movement among the top six teams in the AP Poll.
The Georgia Bulldogs, who were off on Saturday, remain atop the AP Poll and are followed by (2) Ohio State, (3) Tennessee, (4) Michigan, (5) Clemson, and (6) Alabama.
In the Coaches Poll, Tennessee moved up to third and Michigan dropped to fourth, which means the top six spots in both polls are now identical.
TCU defeated Kansas State on Saturday, 38-28, and moved up one spot to No. 7 in the AP Poll. The Horned Frogs are followed by (8) Oregon, (9) Oklahoma State, and (10) USC.
Texas and Mississippi State dropped out of both polls following losses on Saturday.
Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 9 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 9
1. Georgia (31)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. (tie) USC
10. (tie) Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina
Others receiving votes: Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1
Dropped from rankings: Texas 20, Mississippi State 24
FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 9
1. Georgia (43)
2. Ohio State (17)
3. Tennessee (2)
4. Michigan (1)
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. Wake Forest
11. USC
12. Ole Miss
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. UCLA
16. Syracuse
17. Kentucky
18. Illinois
19. Cincinnati
20. LSU
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. NC State
24. Tulane
25. South Carolina
Others receiving votes: Texas 48, Liberty 42, Maryland 24, Washington 22, Oregon State 21, Baylor 6, UTSA 4, Mississippi State 4, Troy 3, Arkansas 3, Coastal Carolina 2, UCF 1, Boise State 1
Dropped from rankings: Texas 21, Mississippi State 24
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 9
To be released on Monday.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 9
To be released on Monday.