College football rankings: Week 8, 2022

College football rankings for week 8 of the 2022 season have been released, which features a new team in the top five.

The Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) moved up three spots to No. 3 in the AP Poll and four spots to No. 4 in the Coaches Poll after defeating the No. 2/No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49. The Volunteers ended a 15-game losing streak to the Tide and head coach Nick Saban.

As a result of the defeat, Alabama (6-1) dropped three spots in the AP Poll to No. 6 and five spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 6.

The 7-0 Georgia Bulldogs, already the top-ranked team in the AP poll, reclaimed the top spot in the Coaches Poll after Alabama’s loss. Georgia defeated Vanderbilt at home on Saturday, 55-0.

Ohio State is ranked second in the AP and Coaches polls, while Michigan is fourth and third and Clemson is fifth and fifth, respectively.

Illinois (6-1) leapt six notches in the AP Poll to No. 18 after a 26-14 home win over Minnesota. The Fighting Illini also entered the Coaches Poll at No. 20.

Kansas fell out of both polls, while James Madison fell out of the AP Poll and Baylor dropped from the Coaches Polls following losses on Saturday.

Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 8 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 8

1. Georgia (31)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Tennessee (15)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, South Carolina 13, UCF 13, Kansas 12, James Madison 6, Oregon State 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1, Arkansas 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas 19, James Madison 25

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 8

1. Georgia (43)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Michigan (1)

4. Tennessee (2)

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. Oregon

10. UCLA

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Kentucky

19. Cincinnati

20. Illinois

21. Texas

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

Others receiving votes: LSU 51, UCF 33, Kansas 30, South Carolina 24, Purdue 23, Maryland 15, Liberty 12, Washington 9, Baylor 7, Coastal Carolina 5, Pittsburgh 4, Arkansas 3, South Alabama 3, UTSA 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas 20, Baylor 23

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 8

To be released on Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 8

To be released on Monday.