College football rankings: Week 5, 2022

College football rankings for week 5 of the 2022 season have been released, which features the same top five as last week.

The top five of both the AP and Coaches Poll Top 25 are (1) Georgia, (2) Alabama, (3) Ohio State, (4) Michigan, and (5) Clemson.

The Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) moved into the top ten of the rankings following their 38-33 home victory over the then 20th-ranked Florida Gators. Tennessee is now ranked eighth in the AP Poll and ninth in the Coaches Poll.

The Washington Huskies (4-0) made one of the biggest jumps in the polls this week after defeating the Stanford Cardinal 40-22. Washington moved up three spots in the AP Poll to No. 15 and six spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 18.

A 41-34 loss at home to the Kansas State Wildcats caused the Oklahoma Sooners (3-1) to plummet in the rankings. Oklahoma dropped 12 spots to No. 18 in the AP Poll and 10 spots to No. 16 in the Coaches Poll.

Texas, Michigan State, Florida, and Miami each dropped out of both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll following losses on Saturday.

Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 5 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 5

1. Georgia (55)

2. Alabama (4)

3. Ohio State (4)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Kentucky

8. Tennessee

9. Oklahoma State

10. NC State

11. Penn State

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. Baylor

17. Texas A&M

18. Oklahoma

19. BYU

20. Arkansas

21. Minnesota

22. Wake

23. Florida State

24. Pitt

25. Kansas State

Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

Dropped from rankings: Florida 20, Texas 22, Miami 25

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 5

1. Georgia (34)

2. Alabama (26)

3. Ohio State (4)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Oklahoma State

8. Kentucky

9. Tennessee

10. NC State

11. Ole Miss

12. Penn State

13. Utah

14. Baylor

15. Oregon

16. Oklahoma

17. Texas A&M

18. Washington

19. Arkansas

20. BYU

21. Wake Forest

22. Florida State

23. Minnesota

24. Pitt

25. Syracuse

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 63, Kansas 59, Florida 49, Texas Tech 36, Kansas State 30, Texas 25, Texas Christian 20, Michigan State 13, James Madison 11, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 7, UCLA 6, Washington State 4, Louisiana State 4, Notre Dame 3, Iowa State 3, Maryland 2, Coastal Carolina 1

Dropped from rankings: Texas 19, Michigan State 21, Florida 22, Miami 25

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 5

To be released on Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 5

To be released on Monday.