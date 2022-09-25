College football rankings: Week 5, 2022

College football rankings for week 5 of the 2022 season have been released, which features the same top five as last week.
The top five of both the AP and Coaches Poll Top 25 are (1) Georgia, (2) Alabama, (3) Ohio State, (4) Michigan, and (5) Clemson.
The Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) moved into the top ten of the rankings following their 38-33 home victory over the then 20th-ranked Florida Gators. Tennessee is now ranked eighth in the AP Poll and ninth in the Coaches Poll.
The Washington Huskies (4-0) made one of the biggest jumps in the polls this week after defeating the Stanford Cardinal 40-22. Washington moved up three spots in the AP Poll to No. 15 and six spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 18.
A 41-34 loss at home to the Kansas State Wildcats caused the Oklahoma Sooners (3-1) to plummet in the rankings. Oklahoma dropped 12 spots to No. 18 in the AP Poll and 10 spots to No. 16 in the Coaches Poll.
Texas, Michigan State, Florida, and Miami each dropped out of both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll following losses on Saturday.
Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 5 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 5
1. Georgia (55)
2. Alabama (4)
3. Ohio State (4)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. USC
7. Kentucky
8. Tennessee
9. Oklahoma State
10. NC State
11. Penn State
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. Ole Miss
15. Washington
16. Baylor
17. Texas A&M
18. Oklahoma
19. BYU
20. Arkansas
21. Minnesota
22. Wake
23. Florida State
24. Pitt
25. Kansas State
Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1
Dropped from rankings: Florida 20, Texas 22, Miami 25
FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 5
1. Georgia (34)
2. Alabama (26)
3. Ohio State (4)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. USC
7. Oklahoma State
8. Kentucky
9. Tennessee
10. NC State
11. Ole Miss
12. Penn State
13. Utah
14. Baylor
15. Oregon
16. Oklahoma
17. Texas A&M
18. Washington
19. Arkansas
20. BYU
21. Wake Forest
22. Florida State
23. Minnesota
24. Pitt
25. Syracuse
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 63, Kansas 59, Florida 49, Texas Tech 36, Kansas State 30, Texas 25, Texas Christian 20, Michigan State 13, James Madison 11, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 7, UCLA 6, Washington State 4, Louisiana State 4, Notre Dame 3, Iowa State 3, Maryland 2, Coastal Carolina 1
Dropped from rankings: Texas 19, Michigan State 21, Florida 22, Miami 25
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 5
To be released on Monday.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 5
To be released on Monday.