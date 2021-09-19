College football rankings: Week 4, 2021

College football rankings for week 4 of the 2021 season have been released. Alabama remains the top-ranked team, while BYU moved up the most.
The BYU Cougars, who upset the previously 19th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils 27-17 at home in Provo, Utah, moved up eight spots to 15th in the AP Poll and seven spots to 16th in the Coaches Poll.
The Penn State Nittany Lions moved up in both polls by virtue of a 28-20 home win over the previously 22nd-ranked Auburn Tigers. Penn State moved up four spots to 6th in the AP Poll and four spots to 8th in the Coaches Poll.
Alabama and Georgia remain ranked first and second in both polls, respectively. Oregon (3), Oklahoma (4), and Iowa (5) round out the top five in the AP Poll, while Oklahoma (3), Oregon (4), and Texas A&M (5) complete the top five in the Coaches Poll.
Virginia Tech and Arizona State dropped out of both polls, while Miami dropped out of the AP Poll following losses on Saturday.
Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 4 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.
AP Poll – Week 4
1. Alabama (59)
2. Georgia (3)
3. Oregon
4. Oklahoma
5. Iowa
6. Penn State
7. Texas A&M
8. Cincinnati
9. Clemson
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. Notre Dame
13. Ole Miss
14. Iowa State
15. BYU
16. Arkansas
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Wisconsin
19. Michigan
20. Michigan State
21. UNC
22. Fresno State
23. Auburn
24. UCLA
25. Kansas State
Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Memphis 3, Stanford 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1
Dropped from rankings: Virginia Tech 15, Arizona State 19, Miami 24
FBS Coaches Poll – Week 4
1. Alabama (54)
2. Georgia (1)
3. Oklahoma
4. Oregon
5. Texas A&M
6. Iowa
7. Clemson
8. Penn Sate
9. Cincinnati
10. Notre Dame
11. Florida
12. Ohio State
13. Ole Miss
14. Iowa State
15. Wisconsin
16. BYU
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Arkansas
19. Michigan
20. North Carolina
21. Michigan State
22. Oklahoma State
23. Auburn
24. UCLA
25. Fresno State
Others receiving votes: Liberty 80, Kentucky 69, TCU 50, Virginia Tech 49, Texas 42, USC 41, San Diego State 41, Kansas State 40, Memphis 27, Boston College 27, Maryland 26, Arizona State 26, LSU 25, Wake Forest 22, West Virginia 19, Louisiana 17, Baylor 13, Army 12, SMU 8, Nevada 7, UCF 6, Stanford 6, Tennessee 2, Utah State 2, Rutgers 2, UTSA 1, Miami 1
Dropped from rankings: Virginia Tech 15, Arizona State 21
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 4
TBA Sept. 27
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 4
TBA Sept. 27
Here are the CFP semifinal matchups based on this week’s rankings (week four). Please note that no conference may have multiple teams in the playoffs for accountability purposes.
Cotton Bowl Classic: #2 Oregon vs. #3 Oklahoma (AP #3 vs. AP #4)
Orange Bowl: #1 Alabama vs. #4 Iowa (AP #1 vs. AP #5)
Here are the remaining New Year’s Six matchups for this week’s rankings:
Fiesta Bowl: #7 Texas A&M vs. #8 Cincinnati
Peach Bowl: #9 Clemson vs. #10 Ohio State
Rose Bowl Game: AP #6 Penn State vs. AP #24 UCLA
Sugar Bowl: AP/Coaches #2 Georgia vs. AP/Coaches #14 Iowa State
