College football rankings: Week 4, 2021

College football rankings for week 4 of the 2021 season have been released. Alabama remains the top-ranked team, while BYU moved up the most.

The BYU Cougars, who upset the previously 19th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils 27-17 at home in Provo, Utah, moved up eight spots to 15th in the AP Poll and seven spots to 16th in the Coaches Poll.

The Penn State Nittany Lions moved up in both polls by virtue of a 28-20 home win over the previously 22nd-ranked Auburn Tigers. Penn State moved up four spots to 6th in the AP Poll and four spots to 8th in the Coaches Poll.

Alabama and Georgia remain ranked first and second in both polls, respectively. Oregon (3), Oklahoma (4), and Iowa (5) round out the top five in the AP Poll, while Oklahoma (3), Oregon (4), and Texas A&M (5) complete the top five in the Coaches Poll.

Virginia Tech and Arizona State dropped out of both polls, while Miami dropped out of the AP Poll following losses on Saturday.

Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 4 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses). The STATS Perform FCS Top 25 and FCS Coaches Poll will be announced on Monday.

AP Poll – Week 4

1. Alabama (59)

2. Georgia (3)

3. Oregon

4. Oklahoma

5. Iowa

6. Penn State

7. Texas A&M

8. Cincinnati

9. Clemson

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. Notre Dame

13. Ole Miss

14. Iowa State

15. BYU

16. Arkansas

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Wisconsin

19. Michigan

20. Michigan State

21. UNC

22. Fresno State

23. Auburn

24. UCLA

25. Kansas State

Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Memphis 3, Stanford 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1

Dropped from rankings: Virginia Tech 15, Arizona State 19, Miami 24

FBS Coaches Poll – Week 4

1. Alabama (54)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Oklahoma

4. Oregon

5. Texas A&M

6. Iowa

7. Clemson

8. Penn Sate

9. Cincinnati

10. Notre Dame

11. Florida

12. Ohio State

13. Ole Miss

14. Iowa State

15. Wisconsin

16. BYU

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Arkansas

19. Michigan

20. North Carolina

21. Michigan State

22. Oklahoma State

23. Auburn

24. UCLA

25. Fresno State

Others receiving votes: Liberty 80, Kentucky 69, TCU 50, Virginia Tech 49, Texas 42, USC 41, San Diego State 41, Kansas State 40, Memphis 27, Boston College 27, Maryland 26, Arizona State 26, LSU 25, Wake Forest 22, West Virginia 19, Louisiana 17, Baylor 13, Army 12, SMU 8, Nevada 7, UCF 6, Stanford 6, Tennessee 2, Utah State 2, Rutgers 2, UTSA 1, Miami 1

Dropped from rankings: Virginia Tech 15, Arizona State 21

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 4

TBA Sept. 27

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 4

TBA Sept. 27