College football rankings: Week 3, 2021

College football rankings for week 3 of the 2021 season have been released. Alabama remains the top-ranked team, while Oregon and Iowa moved into the Top 10.

The Oregon Ducks, who upset the previously 3rd-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 35-28 in Columbus, Ohio, moved up eight spots to 4th in the AP Poll and seven spots to 4th in the Coaches Poll.

The Iowa Hawkeyes also moved into the Top 10 of both polls by virtue of a 27-17 road win over the previously 9th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones in their annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series contest. Iowa moved up five spots to 5th in the AP Poll and five spots to 7th in the Coaches Poll.

The top four teams are the same in both Week 3 polls: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Oregon. Iowa, Clemson, and Texas A&M are 5th, 6th, and 7th in the AP Poll, respectively. In the Coaches Poll, Clemson is also sixth while Iowa (7th) and Texas A&M (5th) are swapped.

Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 3 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 3

1. Alabama (63)

2. Georgia (3)

3. Oklahoma

4. Oregon

5. Iowa

6. Clemson

7. Texas A&M

8. Cincinnati

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

11. Florida

12. Notre Dame

13. UCLA

14. Iowa State

15. Virginia Tech

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Ole Miss

18. Wisconsin

19. Arizona State

20. Arkansas

21. North Carolina

22. Auburn

23. BYU

24. Miami FL

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.

Dropped from rankings: USC 14, Texas 15, Utah 21.

FBS Coaches Poll – Week 3

1. Alabama (64)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Oklahoma

4. Oregon

5. Texas A&M

6. Clemson

7. Iowa

8. Cincinnati

9. Florida

10. Notre Dame

11. Ohio State

12. Penn State

13. UCLA

14. Iowa State

15. Virginia Tech

16. Ole Miss

17. Wisconsin

18. Coastal Carolina

19. North Carolina

20. Auburn

21. Arizona State

22. Oklahoma State

23. BYU

24. Arkansas

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: Miami 137, USC 99, UCF 65, Liberty 63, Michigan State 63, TCU 57, Pittsburgh 52, Kentucky 50, Utah 41, Texas 36, Kansas State 28, Indiana 28, LSU 26, Boston College 22, Nevada 18, Fresno State 13, SMU 10, Rutgers 10, Army 9, Mississippi State 9, Louisiana 9, San Diego State 9, Tulane 6, Maryland 6, NC State 5, San José State 5, Marshall 4, Virginia 4, Air Force 3, Stanford 3, UTSA 1, Memphis 1, Boise State 1.

Dropped from rankings: USC 14, Texas 15, Utah 18, Miami 24.