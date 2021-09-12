College football rankings: Week 3, 2021

College football rankings for week 3 of the 2021 season have been released. Alabama remains the top-ranked team, while Oregon and Iowa moved into the Top 10.
The Oregon Ducks, who upset the previously 3rd-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 35-28 in Columbus, Ohio, moved up eight spots to 4th in the AP Poll and seven spots to 4th in the Coaches Poll.
The Iowa Hawkeyes also moved into the Top 10 of both polls by virtue of a 27-17 road win over the previously 9th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones in their annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series contest. Iowa moved up five spots to 5th in the AP Poll and five spots to 7th in the Coaches Poll.
The top four teams are the same in both Week 3 polls: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Oregon. Iowa, Clemson, and Texas A&M are 5th, 6th, and 7th in the AP Poll, respectively. In the Coaches Poll, Clemson is also sixth while Iowa (7th) and Texas A&M (5th) are swapped.
Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 3 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 3
1. Alabama (63)
2. Georgia (3)
3. Oklahoma
4. Oregon
5. Iowa
6. Clemson
7. Texas A&M
8. Cincinnati
9. Ohio State
10. Penn State
11. Florida
12. Notre Dame
13. UCLA
14. Iowa State
15. Virginia Tech
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Ole Miss
18. Wisconsin
19. Arizona State
20. Arkansas
21. North Carolina
22. Auburn
23. BYU
24. Miami FL
25. Michigan
Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.
Dropped from rankings: USC 14, Texas 15, Utah 21.
FBS Coaches Poll – Week 3
1. Alabama (64)
2. Georgia (1)
3. Oklahoma
4. Oregon
5. Texas A&M
6. Clemson
7. Iowa
8. Cincinnati
9. Florida
10. Notre Dame
11. Ohio State
12. Penn State
13. UCLA
14. Iowa State
15. Virginia Tech
16. Ole Miss
17. Wisconsin
18. Coastal Carolina
19. North Carolina
20. Auburn
21. Arizona State
22. Oklahoma State
23. BYU
24. Arkansas
25. Michigan
Others receiving votes: Miami 137, USC 99, UCF 65, Liberty 63, Michigan State 63, TCU 57, Pittsburgh 52, Kentucky 50, Utah 41, Texas 36, Kansas State 28, Indiana 28, LSU 26, Boston College 22, Nevada 18, Fresno State 13, SMU 10, Rutgers 10, Army 9, Mississippi State 9, Louisiana 9, San Diego State 9, Tulane 6, Maryland 6, NC State 5, San José State 5, Marshall 4, Virginia 4, Air Force 3, Stanford 3, UTSA 1, Memphis 1, Boise State 1.
Dropped from rankings: USC 14, Texas 15, Utah 18, Miami 24.