College football rankings: Week 2, 2023

College football rankings for week 2 of the 2023 season have been released. Georgia remains the top-ranked team, while Michigan retains the second spot.
The Georgia Bulldogs retained the top spot after an easy 48-7 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.
The Florida State Seminoles and North Carolina Tar Heels made the biggest jumps in the AP poll, with both surging four spots following big victories. Florida State jumped from No. 8 to No. 4 in the AP poll following a 38-17 victory against LSU. North Carolina leapt from No. 21 to No. 17 on the strength of a 31-17 decision against South Carolina. Clemson tumbled 12 spots in the Coaches’ Poll and 16 spots in the AP after a 28-7 loss at Duke Monday night.
The top three teams are the same in both Week 2 polls: Georgia, Michigan, and Alabama. Florida State is fourth in the AP Poll and fifth in the Coaches Poll, while Ohio State is fifth in the AP Poll and fourth in the Coaches Poll.
TCU dropped out of both polls, while Iowa exited the AP Poll and Texas Tech dropped out of the Coaches Poll.
In the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, South Dakota State remained on top with 55 of the 56 first-place votes after defeating Western Oregon 45-7. The remainder of the top six teams are also unchanged: North Dakota State (2), Montana State (3), William & Mary (4), Holy Cross (5), and Furman (6).
Below are the full AP, FBS Coaches, STATS FCS, and FCS Coaches polls for Week 2 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 2
1. Georgia (58)
2. Michigan (2)
3. Alabama
4. Florida State (3)
5. Ohio State
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Tennessee
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. LSU
15. Kansas State
16. Oregon State
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma
19. Wisconsin
20. Ole Miss
21. Duke
22. Colorado
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Clemson
Others receiving votes: Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.
Dropped from rankings: TCU 17, Iowa 25.
FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 2
1. Georgia (63)
2. Michigan (1)
3. Alabama (2)
4. Ohio State
5. Florida State
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Tennessee
10. Texas
11. Notre Dame
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. LSU
15. Kansas State
16. North Carolina
17. Oklahoma
18. Oregon State
19. Wisconsin
20. Ole Miss
21. Clemson
22. Tulane
23. Texas A&M
24. Duke
25. Colorado
Others receiving votes: Iowa 111, Pittsburgh 53, Kentucky 50, UCLA 44, Texas Christian 40, Fresno State 30, Miami 22, Auburn 22, Arkansas 18, Maryland 14, Missouri 13, Troy 11, Oklahoma State 11, NC State 10, Illinois 9, Wyoming 8, Washington State 7, Wake Forest 7, Air Force 7, Minnesota 6, Mississippi State 5, South Carolina 4, Kansas 4, Texas Tech 3, Southern Methodist 3, Central Florida 3, Houston 2, Texas-San Antonio 1, Michigan State 1, Memphis 1, Louisville 1, James Madison 1, Arizona 1.
Dropped from rankings: TCU 16, Texas Tech 24.
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 2
1. South Dakota State (55)
2. North Dakota State (1)
3. Montana State
4. William & Mary
5. Holy Cross
6. Furman
7. Idaho
8. Samford
9. Sacramento State
10. UIW
11. New Hampshire
12. Weber State
13. Montana
14. Southeast Missouri
15. UC Davis
16. Southeastern Louisiana
17. North Dakota
18. North Carolina Central
19. Delaware
20. Mercer
21. Northern Iowa
22. Rhode Island
23. Florida A&M
24. Southern Illinois
25. Youngstown State
Others receiving votes: Eastern Kentucky 90, Richmond 89, Central Arkansas 78, Gardner-Webb 67, Villanova 66, Elon 40, UT Martin 38, Abilene Christian 32, Morgan State 31, UAlbany 22, Yale 13, Jackson State 12, Tarleton 9, St. Thomas 7, Saint Francis 3
Dropped from rankings: Richmond 18, Eastern Kentucky 24, Gardner-Webb 25
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 2
1. South Dakota State (25)
2. North Dakota State
3. Montana State
4. William & Mary
5. Holy Cross
6. Furman
7. Samford
8. Sacramento State
9. Weber State
10. UIW
11. New Hampshire
12. Idaho
13. Montana
14. UC Davis
15. North Dakota
16. Southeast Missouri
17. Southeastern Louisiana
18. North Carolina Central
19. Delaware
20. Northern Iowa
21. Florida A&M
22. Rhode Island
23. Southern Illinois
24. Mercer
25. Youngstown State
Others receiving votes: Richmond 50, Fordham 41, Gardner-Webb 32, Yale 30, Illinois St. 21, St. Thomas (Minn.) 19, Central Arkansas 16, North Carolina A&T 14, Eastern Kentucky 12, Morgan St. 12, Northern Arizona 12, Princeton 11, Harvard 7, Jackson St. 5, Elon 4, Hampton 4, Campbell 1, Southern Utah 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.
Dropped from rankings: Richmond 18, Gardner-Webb 24