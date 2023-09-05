College football rankings: Week 2, 2023

College football rankings for week 2 of the 2023 season have been released. Georgia remains the top-ranked team, while Michigan retains the second spot.

The Georgia Bulldogs retained the top spot after an easy 48-7 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Florida State Seminoles and North Carolina Tar Heels made the biggest jumps in the AP poll, with both surging four spots following big victories. Florida State jumped from No. 8 to No. 4 in the AP poll following a 38-17 victory against LSU. North Carolina leapt from No. 21 to No. 17 on the strength of a 31-17 decision against South Carolina. Clemson tumbled 12 spots in the Coaches’ Poll and 16 spots in the AP after a 28-7 loss at Duke Monday night.

The top three teams are the same in both Week 2 polls: Georgia, Michigan, and Alabama. Florida State is fourth in the AP Poll and fifth in the Coaches Poll, while Ohio State is fifth in the AP Poll and fourth in the Coaches Poll.

TCU dropped out of both polls, while Iowa exited the AP Poll and Texas Tech dropped out of the Coaches Poll.

In the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll, South Dakota State remained on top with 55 of the 56 first-place votes after defeating Western Oregon 45-7. The remainder of the top six teams are also unchanged: North Dakota State (2), Montana State (3), William & Mary (4), Holy Cross (5), and Furman (6).

Below are the full AP, FBS Coaches, STATS FCS, and FCS Coaches polls for Week 2 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 2

1. Georgia (58)

2. Michigan (2)

3. Alabama

4. Florida State (3)

5. Ohio State

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma

19. Wisconsin

20. Ole Miss

21. Duke

22. Colorado

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Clemson

Others receiving votes: Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.

Dropped from rankings: TCU 17, Iowa 25.

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 2

1. Georgia (63)

2. Michigan (1)

3. Alabama (2)

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Texas

11. Notre Dame

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. North Carolina

17. Oklahoma

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Ole Miss

21. Clemson

22. Tulane

23. Texas A&M

24. Duke

25. Colorado

Others receiving votes: Iowa 111, Pittsburgh 53, Kentucky 50, UCLA 44, Texas Christian 40, Fresno State 30, Miami 22, Auburn 22, Arkansas 18, Maryland 14, Missouri 13, Troy 11, Oklahoma State 11, NC State 10, Illinois 9, Wyoming 8, Washington State 7, Wake Forest 7, Air Force 7, Minnesota 6, Mississippi State 5, South Carolina 4, Kansas 4, Texas Tech 3, Southern Methodist 3, Central Florida 3, Houston 2, Texas-San Antonio 1, Michigan State 1, Memphis 1, Louisville 1, James Madison 1, Arizona 1.

Dropped from rankings: TCU 16, Texas Tech 24.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 2

1. South Dakota State (55)

2. North Dakota State (1)

3. Montana State

4. William & Mary

5. Holy Cross

6. Furman

7. Idaho

8. Samford

9. Sacramento State

10. UIW

11. New Hampshire

12. Weber State

13. Montana

14. Southeast Missouri

15. UC Davis

16. Southeastern Louisiana

17. North Dakota

18. North Carolina Central

19. Delaware

20. Mercer

21. Northern Iowa

22. Rhode Island

23. Florida A&M

24. Southern Illinois

25. Youngstown State

Others receiving votes: Eastern Kentucky 90, Richmond 89, Central Arkansas 78, Gardner-Webb 67, Villanova 66, Elon 40, UT Martin 38, Abilene Christian 32, Morgan State 31, UAlbany 22, Yale 13, Jackson State 12, Tarleton 9, St. Thomas 7, Saint Francis 3

Dropped from rankings: Richmond 18, Eastern Kentucky 24, Gardner-Webb 25

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 2

1. South Dakota State (25)

2. North Dakota State

3. Montana State

4. William & Mary

5. Holy Cross

6. Furman

7. Samford

8. Sacramento State

9. Weber State

10. UIW

11. New Hampshire

12. Idaho

13. Montana

14. UC Davis

15. North Dakota

16. Southeast Missouri

17. Southeastern Louisiana

18. North Carolina Central

19. Delaware

20. Northern Iowa

21. Florida A&M

22. Rhode Island

23. Southern Illinois

24. Mercer

25. Youngstown State

Others receiving votes: Richmond 50, Fordham 41, Gardner-Webb 32, Yale 30, Illinois St. 21, St. Thomas (Minn.) 19, Central Arkansas 16, North Carolina A&T 14, Eastern Kentucky 12, Morgan St. 12, Northern Arizona 12, Princeton 11, Harvard 7, Jackson St. 5, Elon 4, Hampton 4, Campbell 1, Southern Utah 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.

Dropped from rankings: Richmond 18, Gardner-Webb 24