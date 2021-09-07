College football rankings: Week 2, 2021

College football rankings for week 2 of the 2021 season have been released. Alabama remains the top-ranked team, while UCLA and Georgia were among several teams that moved up in both polls.

The UCLA Bruins, who upset the previously 16th-ranked LSU Tigers 38-27 at home in Pasadena, Calif., went from unranked in both polls to No. 16 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

The Georgia Bulldogs moved up three spots to No. 2 in both the AP and Coaches polls after defeating the previously 3rd-ranked Clemson Tigers 10-3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The top six teams are the same in both Week 2 polls: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Clemson.

North Dakota State remained No. 1 in the STATS FCS Poll after defeating Butler 57-10. The remainder of the Top 5 also did not change. James Madison is second, and they are followed by South Dakota State, Eastern Washington, and UC Davis.

In the Stats Performs FCS Top 25 Poll, Sam Houston remained on top with 32 of the 50 first-place votes. South Dakota State moved up one spot to No. 2, while James Madison dropped a spot to No. 3. Montana moved up five spots to No. 4 following their upset win at Washington. North Dakota State rounds out the top five.

Below are the full AP, FBS Coaches, STATS FCS, and FCS Coaches polls for Week 2 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 2

1. Alabama (59)

2. Georgia (4)

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. Clemson

7. Cincinnati

8. Notre Dame

9. Iowa State

10. Iowa

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. Florida

14. USC

15. Texas

16. UCLA

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Wisconsin

19. Virginia Tech

20. Ole Miss

21. Utah

22. Miami FL

23. Arizona State

24. North Carolina

25. Auburn

Others receiving votes: TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, Liberty 57, LSU 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, Arizona 5, UAB 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Texas Tech 2, Army 2, Appalachian State 1

Dropped from rankings: LSU 16, Indiana 17, Washington 20, Louisiana 23

FBS Coaches Poll – Week 2

1. Alabama (64)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. Clemson

7. Notre Dame

8. Cincinnati

9. Florida

10. Iowa State

11. Oregon

12. Iowa

13. Penn State

14. USC

15. Texas

16. UCLA

17. Wisconsin

18. Utah

19. Coastal Carolina

20. Ole Miss

21. Virginia Tech

22. North Carolina

23. Oklahoma State

24. Miami

25. Arizona State

Others receiving votes: Auburn 123, Michigan 99, Louisiana State 95, NC State 81, Liberty 78, Brigham Young 65, Indiana 58, Texas Christian 49, Central Florida 48, Florida State 34, Michigan State 33, Kentucky 28, Pittsburgh 20, UL Lafayette 19, Kansas State 19, Boston College 19, Appalachian State 15, Southern Methodist 14, Rutgers 11, Arkansas 11, Maryland 9, Tennessee 7, Nevada 7, Fresno State 7, Army 7, Tulane 6, Virginia 5, San Jose State 5, Missouri 5, Ball State 5, Marshall 3, UAB 2, Air Force 2, Charlotte 1.

Dropped from rankings: LSU 13, Indiana 17, Washington 21, Louisiana 23

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 2

1. Sam Houston (32)

2. South Dakota State (11)

3. James Madison (2)

4. Montana (5)

5. North Dakota State

6. Delaware

7. Eastern Washington

8. Southern Illinois

9. North Dakota

10. Weber State

11. Montana State

12. Villanova

13. Southeastern Louisiana

14. UC Davis

15. ETSU

16. Jacksonville State

17. Austin Peay

18. VMI

19. Central Arkansas

20. Monmouth

21. UNI

22. Kennesaw State

23. Missouri State

24. Holy Cross

25. Richmond

Others receiving votes: Murray State 125, Chattanooga 72, Nicholls 61, Sacramento State 40, Samford 40, New Hampshire 36, Alabama A&M 34, Furman 20, Sacred Heart 17, Jackson State 14, Illinois State 10, Rhode Island 8, Stephen F. Austin 8, North Carolina Central 7.

Dropped from rankings: Chattanooga 18, Nicholls 22, North Carolina A&T 25.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 2

1. Sam Houston (23)

2. James Madison (1)

3. South Dakota State (3)

4. North Dakota State

5. Montana (1)

6. Delaware

7. North Dakota

8. Eastern Washington

9. Southern Illinois

10. Weber State

11. Villanova

12. UC Davis

13. Montana State

14. Southeastern Louisiana

15. Northern Iowa

16. Central Arkansas

17. Jacksonville State

18. Austin Peay

19. ETSU

20. VMI

21. Monmouth

22. Richmond

23. Kennesaw State

24. Chattanooga

25. Missouri State

Others receiving votes: Samford 54, Holy Cross 32, Furman 31, Murray St. 28, Alabama A&M 24, New Hampshire 24, Rhode Island 16, South Dakota 16, Nicholls 12, Jackson State 10, Stephen F. Austin 8, Eastern Kentucky 7, Gardner-Webb 7, Charleston Southern 6, Sacramento State 5, Youngstown State 4, Illinois State 3, Southern Utah 3, Florida A&M 2, Sacred Heart 2, Yale 2, Harvard 1.

Dropped from rankings: Nicholls 23, North Carolina A&T 24