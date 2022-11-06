College football rankings: Week 11, 2022

College football rankings for week 11 of the 2022 season have been released, and the Georgia Bulldogs are now the near unanimous top-ranked team.

Georgia remained atop the AP and Coaches polls after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers, 27-13, who were the top-ranked team in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings. Tennessee dropped three spots in both polls to No. 5.

The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders 34-24 on Saturday and moved up three spots in both the AP and Coaches Poll to No. 4.

The LSU Tigers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime, 32-31, which propelled them to No. 7 in the AP Poll and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll. Alabama dropped to No. 10 and No. 11, respectively.

Clemson also dropped in both polls after falling on the road at Notre Dame, 35-14. The Tigers fell seven spots to No. 12 in both polls.

Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, and Syracuse each dropped out of both polls following losses on Saturday.

Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 11 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 11

1. Georgia (62)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. USC

9. UCLA

10. Alabama

11. Ole Miss

12. Clemson

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. Tulane

17. NC State

18. Texas

19. Liberty

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Kansas State

24. Washington

25. Florida State

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1

Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma State 18, Wake Forest 20, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 24

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 11

1. Georgia (61)

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan (2)

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. USC

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. UCLA

11. Alabama

12. Clemson

13. Utah

14. North Carolina

15. Penn State

16. NC State

17. Tulane

18. Texas

19. Liberty

20. Illinois

21. UCF

22. Kansas State

23. Washington

24. Kentucky

25. Notre Dame

Others receiving votes: Coastal Carolina 77, Cincinnati 70, Wake Forest 53, Oklahoma State 53, Baylor 46, Florida State 22, Syracuse 20, Kansas 12, Mississippi State 11, Troy 10, Louisville 9, Texas-San Antonio 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 4, South Carolina 3, Oregon State 3, Maryland 3, Boise State 1

Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma State 18, Wake Forest 19, Syracuse 22

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 11

To be announced on Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 11

To be announced on Monday.