College football rankings: Week 11, 2022

College football rankings for week 11 of the 2022 season have been released, and the Georgia Bulldogs are now the near unanimous top-ranked team.
Georgia remained atop the AP and Coaches polls after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers, 27-13, who were the top-ranked team in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings. Tennessee dropped three spots in both polls to No. 5.
The TCU Horned Frogs (9-0) defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders 34-24 on Saturday and moved up three spots in both the AP and Coaches Poll to No. 4.
The LSU Tigers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime, 32-31, which propelled them to No. 7 in the AP Poll and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll. Alabama dropped to No. 10 and No. 11, respectively.
Clemson also dropped in both polls after falling on the road at Notre Dame, 35-14. The Tigers fell seven spots to No. 12 in both polls.
Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, and Syracuse each dropped out of both polls following losses on Saturday.
Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 11 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 11
1. Georgia (62)
2. Ohio State (1)
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. Oregon
7. LSU
8. USC
9. UCLA
10. Alabama
11. Ole Miss
12. Clemson
13. Utah
14. Penn State
15. North Carolina
16. Tulane
17. NC State
18. Texas
19. Liberty
20. Notre Dame
21. Illinois
22. UCF
23. Kansas State
24. Washington
25. Florida State
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1
Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma State 18, Wake Forest 20, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 24
FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 11
1. Georgia (61)
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan (2)
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. Oregon
7. USC
8. LSU
9. Ole Miss
10. UCLA
11. Alabama
12. Clemson
13. Utah
14. North Carolina
15. Penn State
16. NC State
17. Tulane
18. Texas
19. Liberty
20. Illinois
21. UCF
22. Kansas State
23. Washington
24. Kentucky
25. Notre Dame
Others receiving votes: Coastal Carolina 77, Cincinnati 70, Wake Forest 53, Oklahoma State 53, Baylor 46, Florida State 22, Syracuse 20, Kansas 12, Mississippi State 11, Troy 10, Louisville 9, Texas-San Antonio 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 4, South Carolina 3, Oregon State 3, Maryland 3, Boise State 1
Dropped from rankings: Oklahoma State 18, Wake Forest 19, Syracuse 22
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 11
To be announced on Monday.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 11
To be announced on Monday.