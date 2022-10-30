College football rankings: Week 10, 2022

College football rankings for week 10 of the 2022 season have been released, which includes little movement among the top eight teams in the AP Poll.
The Tennessee Volunteers, who crushed the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats 44-6 on Saturday, remained third in the Coaches Poll but moved up one spot and are now tied for second with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the AP Poll. The Buckeyes are coming off of a 44-31 victory at No. 13 Penn State and are also ranked second in the Coaches Poll.
The Georgia Bulldogs remain first in both polls following their 42-20 victory over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. Georgia received 30 first place votes in the AP Poll, while Ohio State received 15 and Tennessee 18.
Ranked fourth through eighth in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll are Michigan (4), Clemson (5), Alabama (6), TCU (7), and Oregon (8).
Cincinnati and South Carolina each dropped out of both polls, while Kentucky dropped out of the AP Poll following losses on Saturday.
Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 10 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 10
1. Georgia (30)
2 (tie) Ohio State (15)
2 (tie) Tennessee (18)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. UCLA
11. Ole Miss
12. Utah
13. Kansas State
14. Illinois
15. LSU
16. Penn State
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Wake Forest
21. NC State
22. Syracuse
23. Liberty
24. Oregon State
25. UCF
Others receiving votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1
Dropped from rankings: Kentucky 19, Cincinnati 20, South Carolina 25
FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 10
1. Georgia (45)
2. Ohio State (13)
3. Tennessee (5)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. Ole Miss
11. UCLA
12. Utah
13. Illinois
14. Kansas State
15. North Carolina
16. Penn State
17. LSU
18. Oklahoma State
19. Wake Forest
20. NC State
21. Tulane
22. Syracuse
23. Liberty
24. Kentucky
25. UCF
Others receiving votes: Oregon State 71, Maryland 64, Texas 55, Washington 52, Cincinnati 39, Coastal Carolina 25, Baylor 14, Notre Dame 11, Boise State 11, Louisville 10, Arkansas 10, South Carolina 9, Mississippi State 8, Troy 6, UTSA 4
Dropped from rankings: Cincinnati 19, South Carolina 25
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 10
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 10
