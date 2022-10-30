College football rankings: Week 10, 2022

College football rankings for week 10 of the 2022 season have been released, which includes little movement among the top eight teams in the AP Poll.

The Tennessee Volunteers, who crushed the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats 44-6 on Saturday, remained third in the Coaches Poll but moved up one spot and are now tied for second with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the AP Poll. The Buckeyes are coming off of a 44-31 victory at No. 13 Penn State and are also ranked second in the Coaches Poll.

The Georgia Bulldogs remain first in both polls following their 42-20 victory over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. Georgia received 30 first place votes in the AP Poll, while Ohio State received 15 and Tennessee 18.

Ranked fourth through eighth in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll are Michigan (4), Clemson (5), Alabama (6), TCU (7), and Oregon (8).

Cincinnati and South Carolina each dropped out of both polls, while Kentucky dropped out of the AP Poll following losses on Saturday.

Below are the full AP and FBS Coaches polls for Week 10 of the 2022 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 10

1. Georgia (30)

2 (tie) Ohio State (15)

2 (tie) Tennessee (18)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. UCLA

11. Ole Miss

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Illinois

15. LSU

16. Penn State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Wake Forest

21. NC State

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Oregon State

25. UCF

Others receiving votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1

Dropped from rankings: Kentucky 19, Cincinnati 20, South Carolina 25

FBS COACHES POLL – WEEK 10

1. Georgia (45)

2. Ohio State (13)

3. Tennessee (5)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. Ole Miss

11. UCLA

12. Utah

13. Illinois

14. Kansas State

15. North Carolina

16. Penn State

17. LSU

18. Oklahoma State

19. Wake Forest

20. NC State

21. Tulane

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Kentucky

25. UCF

Others receiving votes: Oregon State 71, Maryland 64, Texas 55, Washington 52, Cincinnati 39, Coastal Carolina 25, Baylor 14, Notre Dame 11, Boise State 11, Louisville 10, Arkansas 10, South Carolina 9, Mississippi State 8, Troy 6, UTSA 4

Dropped from rankings: Cincinnati 19, South Carolina 25

