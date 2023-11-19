College football rankings: Washington moves up to No. 4 in AP Poll

College football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Washington Huskies have moved up to No. 4 in the AP Poll.
Washington moved up a spot to No. 4 in the AP Poll after defeating previously 11th-ranked Oregon State 22-20 on Saturday. The Huskies remained No. 5 in the Coaches Poll.
The Ohio State Buckeyes also moved up a spot in both polls to No. 2 after defeating Minnesota 37-3. Michigan dropped from second to third in both polls after its close win on the road at Maryland, 31-24.
The Florida State Seminoles dropped from fourth to fifth in the AP poll even though they handily defeated North Alabama at home, 58-13.
The Georgia Bulldogs, No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed on Tuesday, also held onto the top spot in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after their 38-10 road blowout over the previously 18th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.
Tulane, 10-1 and ranked No. 18 in both polls, remains the highest-ranked non-power conference team. Liberty is next at No. 22 in both polls.
Below are the college football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 13
1. Georgia (61)
2. Michigan (1)
3. Ohio State
4. Washington
5. Florida State
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Louisville
10. Missouri
11. Penn State
12. Ole Miss
13. Oklahoma
14. LSU
15. Oregon State
16. Arizona
17. Notre Dame
18. Tulane
19. Kansas State
20. Iowa
21. Oklahoma State
22. Liberty
23. Toledo
24. James Madison
25. Tennessee
Others receiving votes: Utah 69, NC State 66, UNLV 56, SMU 49, North Carolina 26, Clemson 20, Kansas 7, Fresno St. 6, New Mexico St. 3, UCLA 1, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1
Dropped from rankings: Utah 16, North Carolina 22
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 13
1. Georgia (61)
2. Ohio State (1)
3. Michigan (1)
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Louisville
10. Missouri
11. Penn State
12. Ole Miss
13. Oklahoma
14. LSU
15. Oregon State
16. Arizona
17. Notre Dame
18. Tulane
19. Iowa
20. Kansas State
21. Oklahoma State
22. Liberty
23. Tennessee
24. NC State
25. SMU
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 79, UNLV 76, Utah 75, Toledo 49, James Madison 48, Clemson 25, Troy 17, Texas A&M 6, UCLA 5, Kansas 4, Fresno State 3, West Virginia 2, UTSA 1, Air Force 1
Dropped from rankings: Utah 16, North Carolina 20, James Madison 21
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 13
To be released Monday.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 13
To be released Monday.