College football rankings: Washington moves up to No. 4 in AP Poll

College football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Washington Huskies have moved up to No. 4 in the AP Poll.

Washington moved up a spot to No. 4 in the AP Poll after defeating previously 11th-ranked Oregon State 22-20 on Saturday. The Huskies remained No. 5 in the Coaches Poll.

The Ohio State Buckeyes also moved up a spot in both polls to No. 2 after defeating Minnesota 37-3. Michigan dropped from second to third in both polls after its close win on the road at Maryland, 31-24.

The Florida State Seminoles dropped from fourth to fifth in the AP poll even though they handily defeated North Alabama at home, 58-13.

The Georgia Bulldogs, No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed on Tuesday, also held onto the top spot in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after their 38-10 road blowout over the previously 18th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

Tulane, 10-1 and ranked No. 18 in both polls, remains the highest-ranked non-power conference team. Liberty is next at No. 22 in both polls.

Below are the college football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 13

1. Georgia (61)

2. Michigan (1)

3. Ohio State

4. Washington

5. Florida State

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Louisville

10. Missouri

11. Penn State

12. Ole Miss

13. Oklahoma

14. LSU

15. Oregon State

16. Arizona

17. Notre Dame

18. Tulane

19. Kansas State

20. Iowa

21. Oklahoma State

22. Liberty

23. Toledo

24. James Madison

25. Tennessee

Others receiving votes: Utah 69, NC State 66, UNLV 56, SMU 49, North Carolina 26, Clemson 20, Kansas 7, Fresno St. 6, New Mexico St. 3, UCLA 1, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1

Dropped from rankings: Utah 16, North Carolina 22

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 13

1. Georgia (61)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Michigan (1)

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Louisville

10. Missouri

11. Penn State

12. Ole Miss

13. Oklahoma

14. LSU

15. Oregon State

16. Arizona

17. Notre Dame

18. Tulane

19. Iowa

20. Kansas State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Liberty

23. Tennessee

24. NC State

25. SMU

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 79, UNLV 76, Utah 75, Toledo 49, James Madison 48, Clemson 25, Troy 17, Texas A&M 6, UCLA 5, Kansas 4, Fresno State 3, West Virginia 2, UTSA 1, Air Force 1

Dropped from rankings: Utah 16, North Carolina 20, James Madison 21

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 13

To be released Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 13

To be released Monday.