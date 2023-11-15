College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over top spot, Missouri enters Top 10

The third set of College Football Playoff Rankings in 2023 have been released by the selection committee, and the Georgia Bulldogs have taken over the top spot.

Georgia (10-0) moved from second to first in the latest rankings after a dominating victory over previously ninth-ranked Ole Miss, 52-17. Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 2.

Georgia and Ohio State are followed by Michigan in third and Florida State in fourth. In the fifth through eighth spots are Washington, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama, respectively.

The Missouri Tigers (8-2) vaulted five spots from No. 14 to No. 9 this week after they crushed previously 13th-ranked Tennessee, 36-7. The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) made the biggest move in the rankings, moving up six spots to No. 16.

No. 24 Tulane is currently the only ranked team from a Group of Five conference. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings

* Released Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Louisville

11. Oregon State

12. Penn State

13. Ole Miss

14. Oklahoma

15. LSU

16. Iowa

17. Arizona

18. Tennessee

19. Notre Dame

20. North Carolina

21. Kansas State

22. Utah

23. Oklahoma State

24. Tulane

25. Kansas

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 28. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 21: 7-8pm

Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7-7:30pm

Sunday, Dec. 3 (selection day): Noon-4pm

On Sunday, Dec. 3 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff Schedule