College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over top spot, Missouri enters Top 10

The third set of College Football Playoff Rankings in 2023 have been released by the selection committee, and the Georgia Bulldogs have taken over the top spot.
Georgia (10-0) moved from second to first in the latest rankings after a dominating victory over previously ninth-ranked Ole Miss, 52-17. Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 2.
Georgia and Ohio State are followed by Michigan in third and Florida State in fourth. In the fifth through eighth spots are Washington, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama, respectively.
The Missouri Tigers (8-2) vaulted five spots from No. 14 to No. 9 this week after they crushed previously 13th-ranked Tennessee, 36-7. The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) made the biggest move in the rankings, moving up six spots to No. 16.
No. 24 Tulane is currently the only ranked team from a Group of Five conference. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings
* Released Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Missouri
10. Louisville
11. Oregon State
12. Penn State
13. Ole Miss
14. Oklahoma
15. LSU
16. Iowa
17. Arizona
18. Tennessee
19. Notre Dame
20. North Carolina
21. Kansas State
22. Utah
23. Oklahoma State
24. Tulane
25. Kansas
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 28. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):
- Tuesday, Nov. 21: 7-8pm
- Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7-7:30pm
- Sunday, Dec. 3 (selection day): Noon-4pm
On Sunday, Dec. 3 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.
College Football Playoff Schedule