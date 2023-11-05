College football rankings: Oklahoma State leaps into Week 11 AP, Coaches polls

College football rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Oklahoma State Cowboys have leapt into both the AP and Coaches polls.

Oklahoma State vaulted from unranked to 15th in the AP Poll and 17th in the Coaches Poll after its 27-24 upset of the then ninth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in their Bedlam rivalry contest. The Sooners fell to 17th in the AP Poll and 16th in the Coaches Poll as a result of the loss.

The Arizona Wildcats moved into the AP Poll at No. 23 following their 27-10 victory over then No. 19 UCLA. The Wildcats, also ranked No. 25 in the Coaches Poll, have not been ranked in the AP Poll since Oct. 29, 2017.

The Georgia Bulldogs, No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed on Tuesday, held onto the top spot in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after their 30-21 victory over the 12th-ranked Missouri Tigers.

The top nine of the AP Poll remains the same as it was last week: (1) Georgia, (2) Michigan, (3) Ohio State, (4) Florida State, (5), Washington, (6) Oregon, (7) Texas, (8) Alabama, and (9) Penn State. Ole Miss rounds out the Top 10.

Tulane, 8-1 and ranked No. 20 in both polls, is currently the highest-ranked non-power conference team. Also in the rankings are James Madison (21st/21st) and Liberty (25th AP).

Below are the college football rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 11

1. UGA (49)

2. Michigan (9)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Florida State (2)

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Ole Miss

11. Louisville

12. Oregon State

13. Utah

14. Tennessee

15. Oklahoma State

16. Missouri

17. Oklahoma

18. LSU

19. Kansas

20. Tulane

21. James Madison

22. Notre Dame

23. Arizona

24. North Carolina

25. Liberty

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 73, Fresno State 73, USC 46, Air Force 26, Toledo 25, UCLA 11, Iowa 6, SMU 5, Duke 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 1, Clemson 1, NC State 1

Dropped from rankings: Air Force 17, UCLA 20, USC 24, Kansas State 25

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 11

1. Georgia (55)

2. Michigan (4)

3. Ohio State (5)

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Ole Miss

11. Louisville

12. Tennessee

13. Oregon State

14. Utah

15. Missouri

16. Oklahoma

17. Oklahoma State

18. Kansas

19. LSU

20. Tulane

21. James Madison

22. Notre Dame

23. North Carolina

24. Arizona

25. Fresno State

Others receiving votes: Air Force 78, Iowa 57, USC 56, Kansas State 52, Liberty 50, Duke 24, UCLA 22, SMU 20, UNLV 10, Toledo 8, NC State 4, Kentucky 4, Troy 2, West Virginia 1

Dropped from rankings: Air Force 17, UCLA 20, USC 22

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 11

To be announced Monday.

FCS Coaches Poll – Week 11

To be announced Monday.