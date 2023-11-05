College football rankings: Oklahoma State leaps into Week 11 AP, Coaches polls

College football rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Oklahoma State Cowboys have leapt into both the AP and Coaches polls.
Oklahoma State vaulted from unranked to 15th in the AP Poll and 17th in the Coaches Poll after its 27-24 upset of the then ninth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in their Bedlam rivalry contest. The Sooners fell to 17th in the AP Poll and 16th in the Coaches Poll as a result of the loss.
The Arizona Wildcats moved into the AP Poll at No. 23 following their 27-10 victory over then No. 19 UCLA. The Wildcats, also ranked No. 25 in the Coaches Poll, have not been ranked in the AP Poll since Oct. 29, 2017.
The Georgia Bulldogs, No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed on Tuesday, held onto the top spot in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after their 30-21 victory over the 12th-ranked Missouri Tigers.
The top nine of the AP Poll remains the same as it was last week: (1) Georgia, (2) Michigan, (3) Ohio State, (4) Florida State, (5), Washington, (6) Oregon, (7) Texas, (8) Alabama, and (9) Penn State. Ole Miss rounds out the Top 10.
Tulane, 8-1 and ranked No. 20 in both polls, is currently the highest-ranked non-power conference team. Also in the rankings are James Madison (21st/21st) and Liberty (25th AP).
Below are the college football rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 11
1. UGA (49)
2. Michigan (9)
3. Ohio State (3)
4. Florida State (2)
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Ole Miss
11. Louisville
12. Oregon State
13. Utah
14. Tennessee
15. Oklahoma State
16. Missouri
17. Oklahoma
18. LSU
19. Kansas
20. Tulane
21. James Madison
22. Notre Dame
23. Arizona
24. North Carolina
25. Liberty
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 73, Fresno State 73, USC 46, Air Force 26, Toledo 25, UCLA 11, Iowa 6, SMU 5, Duke 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 1, Clemson 1, NC State 1
Dropped from rankings: Air Force 17, UCLA 20, USC 24, Kansas State 25
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 11
1. Georgia (55)
2. Michigan (4)
3. Ohio State (5)
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Ole Miss
11. Louisville
12. Tennessee
13. Oregon State
14. Utah
15. Missouri
16. Oklahoma
17. Oklahoma State
18. Kansas
19. LSU
20. Tulane
21. James Madison
22. Notre Dame
23. North Carolina
24. Arizona
25. Fresno State
Others receiving votes: Air Force 78, Iowa 57, USC 56, Kansas State 52, Liberty 50, Duke 24, UCLA 22, SMU 20, UNLV 10, Toledo 8, NC State 4, Kentucky 4, Troy 2, West Virginia 1
Dropped from rankings: Air Force 17, UCLA 20, USC 22
Stats Perform FCS Top 25 – Week 11
To be announced Monday.
FCS Coaches Poll – Week 11
To be announced Monday.