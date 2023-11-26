College football rankings: Michigan moves up to No. 2 in both polls

College football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Michigan Wolverines have moved up to No. 2.
Michigan (12-0) moved up a spot to No. 2 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after defeating the previously 2nd-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, 30-24, on Saturday. As a result of the loss. the Buckeyes (11-1) dropped four spots to No. 6 in both polls.
The Georgia Bulldogs (12-0), No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed on Tuesday, also held onto the top spot in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after their 31-23 road win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Rounding out the Top 5 in the AP Poll are Washington (3), Florida State (4), and Oregon (5). Texas and Alabama remain ranked seventh and eighth, respectively.
Tulane, 11-1 and ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll, remains the highest-ranked non-power conference team. Liberty (12-0) is next at No. 20 (AP) and No. 22 (Coaches).
Below are the college football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):
AP Poll – Week 14
1. Georgia (52)
2. Michigan (10)
3. Washington
4. Florida State
5. Oregon
6. Ohio State
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Missouri
10. Penn State
11. Ole Miss
12. Oklahoma
13. LSU
14. Arizona
15. Louisville
16. Notre Dame
17. Tulane
18. Iowa
19. Oklahoma State
20. Liberty
21. NC State
22. Oregon State
23. Toledo
24. James Madison
25. SMU
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 98, Clemson 57, Kansas St. 41, Utah 40, Troy 7, Kansas 6, New Mexico St. 5, Kentucky 4, Memphis 1, North Carolina 1, Miami (Ohio) 1
Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 19, Tennessee 25
FBS COACHES POLL – Week 14
1. Georgia (59)
2. Michigan (4)
3. Washington
4. Florida State
5. Oregon
6. Ohio State
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Missouri
10. Penn State
11. Ole Miss
12. Oklahoma
13. LSU
14. Louisville
15. Arizona
16. Notre Dame
17. Iowa
18. Tulane
19. Oklahoma State
20. NC State
21. Oregon State
22. Liberty
23. Tennessee
24. SMU
25. James Madison
Others receiving votes: Toledo 68, Clemson 64, Kansas State 54, Utah 54, Troy 25, Kansas 15, West Virginia 10, UNLV 4, New Mexico State 1, San José State 1
Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 20