College football rankings: Michigan moves up to No. 2 in both polls

College football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 season have been released, and the Michigan Wolverines have moved up to No. 2.

Michigan (12-0) moved up a spot to No. 2 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after defeating the previously 2nd-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, 30-24, on Saturday. As a result of the loss. the Buckeyes (11-1) dropped four spots to No. 6 in both polls.

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-0), No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings that were revealed on Tuesday, also held onto the top spot in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after their 31-23 road win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Rounding out the Top 5 in the AP Poll are Washington (3), Florida State (4), and Oregon (5). Texas and Alabama remain ranked seventh and eighth, respectively.

Tulane, 11-1 and ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll, remains the highest-ranked non-power conference team. Liberty (12-0) is next at No. 20 (AP) and No. 22 (Coaches).

Below are the college football rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 14

1. Georgia (52)

2. Michigan (10)

3. Washington

4. Florida State

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Louisville

16. Notre Dame

17. Tulane

18. Iowa

19. Oklahoma State

20. Liberty

21. NC State

22. Oregon State

23. Toledo

24. James Madison

25. SMU

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 98, Clemson 57, Kansas St. 41, Utah 40, Troy 7, Kansas 6, New Mexico St. 5, Kentucky 4, Memphis 1, North Carolina 1, Miami (Ohio) 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 19, Tennessee 25

FBS COACHES POLL – Week 14

1. Georgia (59)

2. Michigan (4)

3. Washington

4. Florida State

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Louisville

15. Arizona

16. Notre Dame

17. Iowa

18. Tulane

19. Oklahoma State

20. NC State

21. Oregon State

22. Liberty

23. Tennessee

24. SMU

25. James Madison

Others receiving votes: Toledo 68, Clemson 64, Kansas State 54, Utah 54, Troy 25, Kansas 15, West Virginia 10, UNLV 4, New Mexico State 1, San José State 1

Dropped from rankings: Kansas State 20