College Football Playoff Rankings: Washington jumps over Florida State

The College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Washington Huskies have jumped ahead of the Florida State Seminoles.

Washington (11-0) moved up a spot to No. 4 after defeating previously 11th-ranked Oregon State 22-20 on Saturday. Florida State (11-0) dropped from fourth to fifth even though they defeated North Alabama at home, 58-13.

Georgia (11-0) remains the top-ranked team in the eyes of the College Football Playoff committee following its 38-10 win over then No. 18 Tennessee is Knoxville. Ohio State and Michigan remain ranked second and third, respectively.

The Liberty Flames (11-0), who joined Conference USA this season, are ranked by the College Football Playoff for the first time ever at No. 25.

No. 23 Tulane is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference, two spots ahead of Liberty. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.

College Football Playoff Rankings

* Released Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Washington

5. Florida State

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Louisville

11. Penn State

12. Ole Miss

13. Oklahoma

14. LSU

15. Arizona

16. Oregon State

17. Iowa

18. Notre Dame

19. Kansas State

20. Oklahoma State

21. Tennessee

22. NC State

23. Tulane

24. Clemson

25. Liberty

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its penultimate Top 25 rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7:00pm. Their final rankings will be revealed on Selection Day on Sunday, Dec. 3 (Noon-4pm ET).

On Selection Day, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff Schedule