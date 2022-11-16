College Football Playoff Rankings: Third rankings of 2022 released

The third College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season have been released by the selection committee, and the top five remains unchanged.

The Georgia Bulldogs remain in first following their 45-19 win at Mississippi State on Saturday. The Bulldogs are followed by Ohio State in second, Michigan in third, TCU in fourth, and Tennessee in fifth.

LSU and USC each moved up one spot to sixth and seventh, respectively, following Oregon’s 37-34 loss at home against Washington. The Ducks dropped from sixth to 12th.

UCF (20th) is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. Tulane is the next highest non-power team at No. 21 followed by Cincinnati at No. 25.

Texas (18), Illinois (21), and Kentucky (24) each dropped out of the latest CFP rankings following losses on Saturday. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below:

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 15)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Kansas State

16. UCLA

17. Washington

18. Notre Dame

19. Florida State

20. UCF

21. Tulane

22. Oklahoma State

23. Oregon State

24. NC State

25. Cincinnati

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 29. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 22: 7-8pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 29: 7-7:30pm ET

Sunday, Dec. 4: Noon-4pm ET (Selection Day)

On Sunday, Dec. 4 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff Schedule