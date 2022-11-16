College Football Playoff Rankings: Third rankings of 2022 released

The third College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season have been released by the selection committee, and the top five remains unchanged.
The Georgia Bulldogs remain in first following their 45-19 win at Mississippi State on Saturday. The Bulldogs are followed by Ohio State in second, Michigan in third, TCU in fourth, and Tennessee in fifth.
LSU and USC each moved up one spot to sixth and seventh, respectively, following Oregon’s 37-34 loss at home against Washington. The Ducks dropped from sixth to 12th.
UCF (20th) is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. Tulane is the next highest non-power team at No. 21 followed by Cincinnati at No. 25.
Texas (18), Illinois (21), and Kentucky (24) each dropped out of the latest CFP rankings following losses on Saturday. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below:
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 15)
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. LSU
7. USC
8. Alabama
9. Clemson
10. Utah
11. Penn State
12. Oregon
13. North Carolina
14. Ole Miss
15. Kansas State
16. UCLA
17. Washington
18. Notre Dame
19. Florida State
20. UCF
21. Tulane
22. Oklahoma State
23. Oregon State
24. NC State
25. Cincinnati
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 29. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):
- Tuesday, Nov. 22: 7-8pm ET
- Tuesday, Nov. 29: 7-7:30pm ET
- Sunday, Dec. 4: Noon-4pm ET (Selection Day)
On Sunday, Dec. 4 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.
College Football Playoff Schedule