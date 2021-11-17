College Football Playoff Rankings: Third 2021 rankings released

The third College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2021 season have been released by the selection committee, and the top seven remains unchanged.
Georgia is followed by Alabama (2), Oregon (3), Ohio State (4), and Cincinnati (5). Michigan (6) and Michigan State (7) are just outside the top five.
Fifth-ranked Cincinnati remains the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. BYU is the next highest non-power team at No. 14.
No teams fell out of the College Football Playoff Rankings this week.
Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below:
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 16)
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Oregon
4. Ohio State
5. Cincinnati
6. Michigan
7. Michigan State
8. Notre Dame
9. Oklahoma State
10. Wake Forest
11. Baylor
12. Ole Miss
13. Oklahoma
14. BYU
15. Wisconsin
16. Texas A&M
17. Iowa
18. Pitt
19. San Diego State
20. NC State
21. Arkansas
22. UTSA
23. Utah
24. Houston
25. Mississippi State
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 30. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):
- Tuesday, Nov. 23 – 7:00pm ET
- Tuesday, Nov. 30 – 7:00pm ET
- Sunday, Dec. 5 – Noon ET (Selection Day)
On Sunday, Dec. 5 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.
College Football Playoff Schedule