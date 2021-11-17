College Football Playoff Rankings: Third 2021 rankings released

The third College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2021 season have been released by the selection committee, and the top seven remains unchanged.

Georgia is followed by Alabama (2), Oregon (3), Ohio State (4), and Cincinnati (5). Michigan (6) and Michigan State (7) are just outside the top five.

Fifth-ranked Cincinnati remains the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. BYU is the next highest non-power team at No. 14.

No teams fell out of the College Football Playoff Rankings this week.

Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below:

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 16)

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Cincinnati

6. Michigan

7. Michigan State

8. Notre Dame

9. Oklahoma State

10. Wake Forest

11. Baylor

12. Ole Miss

13. Oklahoma

14. BYU

15. Wisconsin

16. Texas A&M

17. Iowa

18. Pitt

19. San Diego State

20. NC State

21. Arkansas

22. UTSA

23. Utah

24. Houston

25. Mississippi State

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 30. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, Nov. 23 – 7:00pm ET

Tuesday, Nov. 30 – 7:00pm ET

Sunday, Dec. 5 – Noon ET (Selection Day)

On Sunday, Dec. 5 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff Schedule