College Football Playoff Rankings: Penultimate 2023 rankings released

The penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2023 season have been released by the selection committee, which features changes in the top four.

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) remain in first place following their 31-23 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday. The Bulldogs are followed by the Michigan Wolverines (12-0), who moved up a spot after defeating the previously second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at home, 30-24.

The Washington Huskies also moved up one spot to third, while the Florida State Seminoles moved up a spot to fourth. Ohio State dropped to sixth as a result of its loss, one spot behind fifth-ranked Oregon. Texas and Alabama are ranked seventh and eighth, respectively.

No. 22 Tulane is currently the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. Liberty is the next highest non-power team at No. 24.

Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below:

College Football Playoff Rankings

*Rankings released on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Washington

4. Florida State

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Louisville

15. Arizona

16. Iowa

17. Notre Dame

18. Oklahoma State

19. NC State

20. Oregon State

21. Tennessee

22. Tulane

23. Clemson

24. Liberty

25. Kansas State

On Sunday, Dec. 3 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games as well as their final Top 25 rankings.

College Football Playoff Schedule