College Football Playoff: Final 2023 rankings released

The College Football Playoff has released their final set of rankings for the 2023 season, and the Michigan Wolverines finish ranked first.

Michigan (13-0) moved up a spot to No. 1 in the AP Poll after its 26-0 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship coupled with the Georgia Bulldogs falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 27-24, in the SEC Championship.

Georgia dropped from No. 1 to No. 6 as a result of the loss, while Alabama moved up from No. 8 to No. 4.

The Washington Huskies defeated the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship Friday night and moved up a spot to No. 2. The Texas Longhorns also moved up four spots to No. 3 after winning the Big 12 Championship over Oklahoma State.

The Florida State Seminoles, who defeated the Louisville Cardinals for the ACC Championship, dropped to No. 5 and out of the playoff.

In the two College Football Playoff Semifinal games, top-ranked Michigan will play No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., while No. 2 Washington will battle No. 3 Michigan in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Both games are slated for New Year’s Day (Monday, Jan. 1, 2024).

The Liberty Flames, ranked 23rd, finished as the top Group of Five team and will face No. 8 Oregon in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl game matchups below:

College Football Playoff: Final 2023 Rankings

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Florida State

6. Georgia

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Mississippi

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Louisville

16. Notre Dame

17. Iowa

18. NC State

19. Oregon State

20. Oklahoma State

21. Tennessee

22. Clemson

23. Liberty

24. SMU

25. Kansas State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Rose Bowl Game

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 5pm ET, ESPN

(4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 8:45pm ET, ESPN

(3) Texas vs. (2) Washington

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

NEW YEAR’S SIX

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 | 8pm ET, ESPN

(9) Missouri vs. (7) Ohio State

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 | 12pm ET, ESPN

(11) Ole Miss vs. (10) Penn State

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Capital One Orange Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 | 4pm ET, ESPN

(6) Georgia vs. (5) Florida State

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 1pm ET, ESPN

(23) Liberty vs. (8) Oregon

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

