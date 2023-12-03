College Football Playoff: Final 2023 rankings released

The College Football Playoff has released their final set of rankings for the 2023 season, and the Michigan Wolverines finish ranked first.
Michigan (13-0) moved up a spot to No. 1 in the AP Poll after its 26-0 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship coupled with the Georgia Bulldogs falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 27-24, in the SEC Championship.
Georgia dropped from No. 1 to No. 6 as a result of the loss, while Alabama moved up from No. 8 to No. 4.
The Washington Huskies defeated the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship Friday night and moved up a spot to No. 2. The Texas Longhorns also moved up four spots to No. 3 after winning the Big 12 Championship over Oklahoma State.
The Florida State Seminoles, who defeated the Louisville Cardinals for the ACC Championship, dropped to No. 5 and out of the playoff.
In the two College Football Playoff Semifinal games, top-ranked Michigan will play No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., while No. 2 Washington will battle No. 3 Michigan in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Both games are slated for New Year’s Day (Monday, Jan. 1, 2024).
The Liberty Flames, ranked 23rd, finished as the top Group of Five team and will face No. 8 Oregon in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.
Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl game matchups below:
College Football Playoff: Final 2023 Rankings
1. Michigan
2. Washington
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Florida State
6. Georgia
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Missouri
10. Penn State
11. Mississippi
12. Oklahoma
13. LSU
14. Arizona
15. Louisville
16. Notre Dame
17. Iowa
18. NC State
19. Oregon State
20. Oklahoma State
21. Tennessee
22. Clemson
23. Liberty
24. SMU
25. Kansas State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF
Rose Bowl Game
Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 5pm ET, ESPN
(4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan
Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 8:45pm ET, ESPN
(3) Texas vs. (2) Washington
Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA
CFP National Championship
Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
NRG Stadium – Houston, TX
NEW YEAR’S SIX
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 | 8pm ET, ESPN
(9) Missouri vs. (7) Ohio State
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 | 12pm ET, ESPN
(11) Ole Miss vs. (10) Penn State
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
Capital One Orange Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 | 4pm ET, ESPN
(6) Georgia vs. (5) Florida State
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 1pm ET, ESPN
(23) Liberty vs. (8) Oregon
State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ
