College Football Playoff: 2023-24 New Year’s Six bowl games set

The College Football Playoff 2023-24 New Year’s Six bowl games were officially announced by the College Football Playoff selection committee on Sunday.

New Year’s Six bowl game matchups announced this afternoon include the Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Missouri vs. Ohio State), Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Ole Miss vs. Penn State), Capital One Orange Bowl (Florida State vs. Georgia), and Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Liberty vs. Oregon).

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl will be played on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:00pm ET, three days prior to the semifinal games. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Capital One Orange Bowl are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 30 at noon ET and 4:00pm ET, respectively. The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is slated for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:00pm ET, which will precede the two semifinal contests.

Earlier today, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee announced the semifinal pairings. No. 1 Michigan will face No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., while No. 2 Washington will take on No. 3 Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Both semifinal games are slated for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

The College Football Playoff National Championship is set for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Below is the complete list of matchups for the 2023-24 New Year’s Six games:

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 | 8pm ET, ESPN

(9) Missouri vs. (7) Ohio State

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 | 12pm ET, ESPN

(11) Ole Miss vs. (10) Penn State

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Capital One Orange Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 | 4pm ET, ESPN

(6) Georgia vs. (5) Florida State

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 1pm ET, ESPN

(23) Liberty vs. (8) Oregon

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Rose Bowl Game

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 5pm ET, ESPN

(4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 8:45pm ET, ESPN

(3) Texas vs. (2) Washington

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

