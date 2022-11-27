College football conference championship games: 2022 schedule set

The college football conference championship games are set for the 2022 season following the completion of Week 13 action.
The schedule begins on Friday, Dec. 2 with two games both kicking off at 8:00pm ET. The Utah Utes take on the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by FOX.
At the same time, the Conference USA Championship Game will air on CBSSN. The North Texas Mean Green will travel to face the UTSA Roadrunners in that matchup at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Saturday’s action begins at noon ET with the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas, featuring the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the TCU Horned Frogs (ABC) and the MAC Championship Game in Detroit, Mich., featuring the Toledo Rockets vs. the Ohio Bobcats (ESPN).
Next up is the Sun Belt Championship Game, which will kickoff at 3:30pm ET on ESPN. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will travel to take on the Troy Trojans in that contest.
The top-ranked team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs, will take on the sixth-ranked LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. CBS will televise the matchup at 4:00pm ET.
Also at 4:00pm ET, the UCF Knights will travel to face the Tulane Green Wave in the American Championship Game (ABC), while the Boise State Broncos will host the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Mountain West Championship Game (FOX). Additionally, Coach Prime and the Jackson State Tigers will host the Southern Jaguars in the SWAC Championship Game in Jackson, Miss., with television coverage on ESPN2.
Conference championship weekend concludes with two games at 8:00pm ET. The Clemson Tigers take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship Game on ABC, while the Michigan Wolverines will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship Game on FOX.
Check out the full schedule below.
2022 college football conference championship game schedule
* All times Eastern.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2, 2022
Pac-12 Championship Game
(14) Utah vs. (6) USC – 8pm, FOX
Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV
Buy Tickets
C-USA Championship Game
North Texas at UTSA – 8pm, CBSSN
Alamodome – San Antonio, TX
Buy Tickets
SATURDAY, DEC. 3, 2022
Big 12 Championship Game
(12) Kansas State vs. (4) TCU – 12pm, ABC
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
Buy Tickets
MAC Championship Game
Toledo vs. Ohio – 12pm, ESPN
Ford Field – Detroit, MI
Buy Tickets
Sun Belt Championship Game
Coastal Carolina at Troy – 3:30pm, ESPN
Veterans Mem. Stadium – Troy, AL
Buy Tickets
American Championship Game
(22) UCF at (19) Tulane – 4pm, ABC
Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA
Buy Tickets
Mountain West Championship Game
Fresno State at Boise State – 4pm, FOX
Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID
Buy Tickets
SEC Championship Game
(5) LSU vs. (1) Georgia – 4pm, CBS
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
Buy Tickets
SWAC Championship Game
Southern at Jackson State – 4pm, ESPN2
MS Veterans Mem. Stadium – Jackson, MS
Buy Tickets
ACC Championship Game
(8) Clemson vs. (17) North Carolina – 8pm, ABC
Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC
Buy Tickets
Big Ten Championship Game
Purdue vs. (3) Michigan – 8pm, FOX
Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN
Buy Tickets
College Football Conference Championship Games