College football conference championship games: 2022 schedule set

The college football conference championship games are set for the 2022 season following the completion of Week 13 action.

The schedule begins on Friday, Dec. 2 with two games both kicking off at 8:00pm ET. The Utah Utes take on the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by FOX.

At the same time, the Conference USA Championship Game will air on CBSSN. The North Texas Mean Green will travel to face the UTSA Roadrunners in that matchup at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Saturday’s action begins at noon ET with the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas, featuring the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the TCU Horned Frogs (ABC) and the MAC Championship Game in Detroit, Mich., featuring the Toledo Rockets vs. the Ohio Bobcats (ESPN).

Next up is the Sun Belt Championship Game, which will kickoff at 3:30pm ET on ESPN. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will travel to take on the Troy Trojans in that contest.

The top-ranked team in the country, the Georgia Bulldogs, will take on the sixth-ranked LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. CBS will televise the matchup at 4:00pm ET.

Also at 4:00pm ET, the UCF Knights will travel to face the Tulane Green Wave in the American Championship Game (ABC), while the Boise State Broncos will host the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Mountain West Championship Game (FOX). Additionally, Coach Prime and the Jackson State Tigers will host the Southern Jaguars in the SWAC Championship Game in Jackson, Miss., with television coverage on ESPN2.

Conference championship weekend concludes with two games at 8:00pm ET. The Clemson Tigers take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship Game on ABC, while the Michigan Wolverines will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship Game on FOX.

Check out the full schedule below.

2022 college football conference championship game schedule

* All times Eastern.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2, 2022

Pac-12 Championship Game

(14) Utah vs. (6) USC – 8pm, FOX

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

C-USA Championship Game

North Texas at UTSA – 8pm, CBSSN

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX

SATURDAY, DEC. 3, 2022

Big 12 Championship Game

(12) Kansas State vs. (4) TCU – 12pm, ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

MAC Championship Game

Toledo vs. Ohio – 12pm, ESPN

Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Sun Belt Championship Game

Coastal Carolina at Troy – 3:30pm, ESPN

Veterans Mem. Stadium – Troy, AL

American Championship Game

(22) UCF at (19) Tulane – 4pm, ABC

Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA

Mountain West Championship Game

Fresno State at Boise State – 4pm, FOX

Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID

SEC Championship Game

(5) LSU vs. (1) Georgia – 4pm, CBS

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

SWAC Championship Game

Southern at Jackson State – 4pm, ESPN2

MS Veterans Mem. Stadium – Jackson, MS

ACC Championship Game

(8) Clemson vs. (17) North Carolina – 8pm, ABC

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Big Ten Championship Game

Purdue vs. (3) Michigan – 8pm, FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

College Football Conference Championship Games