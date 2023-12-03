College football bowl schedule: Matchups finalized for 2023-24 season

The College Football Bowl Schedule for the 2023-24 season has been finalized after conferences and bowls officially announced their bowl game selections.

Bowl Season officially kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 with the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Georgia Southern Eagles will take on the Ohio Bobcats in that contest at 11:00am ET on ESPN.

Six additional bowl games are slated to be played on Saturday, Dec. 16. The Cricket Celebration Bowl kicks off at noon ET (Howard vs. Florida A&M), and it’s followed by the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana, 2:15pm ET), Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl (Miami Ohio vs. Appalachian State, 3:30pm ET), Isleta New Mexico Bowl (New Mexico State vs. Fresno State, 5:45pm ET), Starco Brands LA Bowl hosted by Gronk (UCLA vs. Boise State, 7:30pm ET), and Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (California vs. Texas Tech, 9:15pm ET).

Four bowl games are scheduled to be played between Monday, Dec. 18 and Friday, Dec. 22, and then a total of seven contests are slated for Saturday, Dec. 23.

No bowl games are scheduled for Christmas Eve (Sunday, Dec, 24) or Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25) this season due to NFL contests.

A total of 19 bowl games are scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 30. Two of the four games on Dec. 30 are New Year’s Six contests, featuring the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Ole Miss vs. Penn State, 12:00pm ET) and Capital One Orange Bowl (Georgia vs. Florida State, 4:00pm ET).

Since New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday this season, there will be no college football games played that day due to NFL action.

New Year’s Day, which is on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, features three bowl games plus the two College Football Playoff Semifinals. Hosts for the semifinals this season are the Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game.

The Michigan Wolverines, the top-ranked team, will play the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., at 8:45pm ET. Prior to that contest, the No. 2 Washington Huskies will play the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., at 5:00pm ET. Both semifinal contests will be televised by ESPN.

The winners of the two semifinal contests will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Below is the complete schedule of College Football Playoff Semifinals and New Year’s Six games for the 2023-24 season. See the links below that for the complete bowl schedule.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Rose Bowl Game

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 5pm ET, ESPN

(4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 8:45pm ET, ESPN

(3) Texas vs. (2) Washington

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

NEW YEAR’S SIX

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 | 8pm ET, ESPN

(9) Missouri vs. (7) Ohio State

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 | 12pm ET, ESPN

(11) Ole Miss vs. (10) Penn State

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Capital One Orange Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 | 4pm ET, ESPN

(6) Georgia vs. (5) Florida State

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 | 1pm ET, ESPN

(23) Liberty vs. (8) Oregon

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

