College football bowl schedule for 2024-25 season released

The College Football Bowl Schedule for the 2024-25 season has officially been released, which includes a total of 47 postseason games.

With 46 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) games including the new College Football Playoff first-round games and the College Football National Championship, 84 teams will play in a postseason game in 2024-25, which is 61.3% of the FBS.

The ESPN family of networks will televise 42 of the 47 contests this season, including the FCS Celebration Bowl. CBS, FOX, and The CW will televise one contest each, while two first-round playoff games will be broadcast by TNT.

“We’re thrilled to announce the full slate for all 44 bowl games next season,” said Nick Carparelli, executive director of Bowl Season. “Unveiling the bowl schedule is one of the highlights on our calendar as it brings us one step closer to this annual celebration of college football. Bowl Season will be here before we know it and we can’t wait.”

Bowl game action this season will kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 with two games. The Cricket Celebration Bowl is first at 12:00pm ET on ABC, and the day concludes with the Camellia Bowl at 9:00pm ET on ESPN.

The annual Army-Navy Game, which is slated for the same day on Saturday, Dec. 14, will not be affected by the early kickoff of the bowl schedule. Army-Navy will kickoff at 3:00pm ET on CBS.

Six bowl games are slated for Tuesday, Dec. 17 through Friday, Dec. 20 before the College Football Playoff begins. The Boca Raton Bowl and Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl are set for Tuesday, LA Bowl hosted by Gronk is set for Wednesday, R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Thursday, and StaffDNA Cure Bowl and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Friday.

The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, which was finalized on Wednesday, begins on Friday, Dec. 20 with a First Round game at 8:00pm ET and it will be televised live by ABC and ESPN.

CFP First Round action continues on Saturday, Dec. 21 with three games, beginning at noon ET and continuing at 4:00pm ET on TNT. Both games on TNT will be sublicensed from ESPN. Then at 8:00pm ET, the final First Round contest will kickoff on ABC and ESPN.

All First Round action will be played at the home stadium of the higher seeded team. Those teams and sites will be announced on Selection Sunday (Dec. 8).

The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl returns to Christmas Eve this season (Tuesday, Dec. 24) and will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals begin on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 31) with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Quarterfinal round action continues on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, with games at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. (1:00pm ET, ESPN), Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. (5:00pm ET, ESPN), and Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, La. (8:45pm ET, ESPN).

The College Football Playoff Semifinals this season will be played on consecutive weeknights in January. The Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., is up first on Thursday, Jan. 9, followed by the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10. Both games will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

The College Football National Championship concludes the college football season on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The two playoff semifinal winners will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and the game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Check out the complete bowl schedule for the 2024-25 football season at the link below:

College Football Bowl Schedule