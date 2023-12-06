College football bowl schedule: 2023-24 iCal calendar, all 43 games

The college football bowl schedule for the 2023-24 season is set to begin next week. The complete calendar of games is now available to download in iCal format.

The schedule can be opened and added to calendars in macOS, iOS (iPhone/iPad), Apple Calendar, Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird, and others.

This is the fourth and final version of the bowl schedule here at FBSchedules.com. We also have a web version of the College Football Bowl Schedule for desktop and mobile (with time, TV, and links to buy tickets), a printable version (text only), and a college football bowl helmet schedule.

Bowl season is set to kickoff in 10 days on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Seven games are slated for that day, beginning with the Myrtle Beach Bowl at 11:00am ET.

The College Football Playoff Semifinals are set for New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The first matchup at 5:00pm ET will feature the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

In the second College Football Playoff Semifinal at 8:45pm ET, the No. 2 Washington Huskies will take on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Both semifinal games will be televised by ESPN.

Semifinal winners will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

