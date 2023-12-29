College football bowl games: Schedule, TV channels for Dec. 29-30

A total of eight college football bowl games are on the schedule for December 29-30, 2023, which features three New Year’s Six contests and nine ranked teams in action.

Bowl action on Friday, December 29 kicks off at noon ET on ESPN and ESPN+ with the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. The 22nd-ranked Clemson Tigers of the ACC will face the Kentucky Wildcats of the SEC in that contest.

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl follows on CBS and Paramount+ at 2:00pm ET, and the contest will feature the 19th-ranked Oregon State Beavers of the Pac-12 taking on the 16th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in El Paso, Texas. That’s followed by the Memphis Tigers of the AAC versus the Iowa State Cyclones of the Big 12 meeting in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn., at 3:30pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Friday’s bowl action concludes with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, at 8:00pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The matchup features the ninth-ranked Missouri Tigers of the SEC and the seventh-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes of the Big Ten.

A slate of four bowl games on Saturday, Dec. 30 begins with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at noon ET on ESPN and ESPN+, with the 11th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels of the SEC facing the 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions of the Big Ten in Atlanta, Ga.

At 2:00pm ET, the Auburn Tigers of the SEC will battle the Maryland Terrapins of the Big Ten in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., and the game will be televised by ABC and simulcast on ESPN+.

The Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., is up next at 4:00pm ET, which features a matchup between the sixth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs of the SEC and fifth-ranked Florida State Seminoles of the ACC. The game will be televised by ESPN and streamed via ESPN+.

Bowl game action on Saturday wraps up with the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Ariz. The Toledo Rockets of the MAC and Wyoming Cowboys of the Mountain West will square off in the contest at 4:30pm ET with television coverage provided by The CW and streaming via Barstool Sports.

College Football Bowl Games: December 29-30

FRIDAY, DEC. 29, 2023

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

(22) Clemson vs. Kentucky

TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, FL

12:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

(19) Oregon State vs. (16) Notre Dame

Sun Bowl Stadium – El Paso, TX

2:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Memphis vs. Iowa State

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium – Memphis, TN

3:30pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

(9) Missouri vs. (7) Ohio State

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

8:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

SATURDAY, DEC. 30, 2023

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

(11) Ole Miss vs. (10) Penn State

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

12:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Auburn vs. Maryland

Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

2:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN+

Capital One Orange Bowl

(6) Georgia vs. (5) Florida State

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

4:00pm ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Toledo vs. Wyoming

Arizona Stadium – Tucson, AZ

4:30pm ET | The CW/Barstool

