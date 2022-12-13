Coastal Carolina, Jacksonville State schedule 2023-24 football series

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, according to Coastal Carolina’s official athletics website.

In the first game of the series, Coastal Carolina will host Jacksonville State at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The series will conclude the following season when the Chanticleers travel to return the game against the Gamecocks at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

Coastal Carolina and Jacksonville State have only met once previously on the gridiron. The Gamecocks defeated the Chanticleers in that contest, 27-26, which was played on Sept. 17, 2016 in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville State is currently a member of the ASUN Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). However, the Gamecocks are moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will compete in Conference USA beginning with the 2023 season.

With the addition of Jacksonville State, Coastal Carolina has now completed their non-conference schedule for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. CCU is slated to open the 2023 season at UCLA on Sept. 2 and will later host Duquesne on Sept. 16 and travel to Army on Nov. 18.

In 2024, the Chanticleers are slated to host William & Mary on Sept. 7 and Virginia on Sept. 21 with a road trip to face Temple sandwiched in between on Sept. 14.

Other non-conference opponents for Jacksonville State in 2023 include Eastern Michigan at home on Sept. 23 and South Carolina on the road on Nov. 4. In 2024, the Gamecocks are scheduled to visit Eastern Michigan on Sept. 14.

