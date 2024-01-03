Coastal Carolina, East Carolina schedule football series for 2025, 2028

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and East Carolina Pirates have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2028 seasons, it was announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Coastal Carolina will host East Carolina at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Three seasons later, the Chanticleers will travel to face the Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028.

Coastal Carolina and East Carolina’s only previous meeting on the gridiron was in the 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Pirates defeated the Chanticleers in that contest, 53-29.

With the addition of East Carolina, Coastal Carolina has completed its non-conference football schedule for the 2025 season, which kicks off with a road contest against the Virginia Cavaliers on Aug. 30. The Chanticleers will also host the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Sept. 6 and visit the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 22.

East Carolina has also completed its 2025 slate, which begins with a road contest against the NC State Wolfpack on Aug. 30. The Pirates are also set to host the Campbell Camels on Sept. 6 and the BYU Cougars on Sept. 20 that season.

“We are excited about this regional non-conference series with Coastal Carolina,” ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. “Both institutions have passionate fan bases, and this is a quality home-and-home series that I believe everyone will enjoy.”

