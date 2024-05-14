Coastal Carolina, Delaware schedule football series for 2026, 2029

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Delaware Blue Hens have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2029 seasons, both schools announced on Tuesday.

In the first game of the series, Coastal Carolina will travel to face Delaware at Delaware Stadium in Newark, Del., on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. The game will be the season-opener and first-ever gridiron meeting between the two schools.

Three seasons later, the Chanticleers will host the Blue Hens at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2029, which will conclude the two-game series.

Delaware, currently a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), is moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2025 and will join Conference USA. Since that announcement last November, the Blue Hens have added future contests against the Buffalo Bulls, Colorado Buffaloes, James Madison Dukes, UConn Huskies, Virginia Cavaliers, and Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

With the addition of Delaware, Coastal Carolina has now completed its non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. After opening the season at Delaware, the Chanticleers will host consecutive games at home against the Fordham Rams on Sept. 12 and the Temple Owls on Sept. 19.

Coastal Carolina is also slated to visit the Army Black Knights on Oct. 17 during the 2026 season.

Delaware’s 2026 non-conference schedule also includes a road contest at the Virginia Cavaliers on Sept. 26. The Blue Hens are also tentatively scheduled to host the in-state rival Delaware State Hornets on a date to be determined.

