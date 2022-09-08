Cincinnati, NC State cancel future football series

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the NC State Wolfpack have canceled their future football series, according to a report by Jason Williams of Cincinnati.com.

Cincinnati and NC State were scheduled to begin a home-and-home series at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., during the 2023 season, with the second and final game of the series slated for Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The two-game series was scheduled back in August of 2019.

.@GoBEARCATS are getting out of home-and-home 🏈series w/ NC State, I'm told. UC was scheduled to play at NC State in 2023; @ Nippert in 2029. @HerdFB is a leading candidate to replace UC on NC State's schedule, beginning 2023 in Raleigh. @FBSchedules — jwilliamscincy (@jwilliamscincy) September 6, 2022

Due to the Cincinnati Bearcats moving to the Big 12 Conference next season, they had to trim down their non-conference schedule for the 2023 season from four games to three. Unfortunately, the NC State game fell victim as well as the return game in 2029.

With NC State off of the schedule, Cincinnati appears to have finalized their non-conference opponents for next season. The Bearcats will open the 2023 season at home against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Sept. 2, travel to face the Pitt Panthers on Sept. 9, and host the in-state rival Miami RedHawks on Sept. 16.

Looking ahead, Cincinnati will also need to cancel one game from their slate of non-conference opponents in 2026 — vs. Boston College (Sept. 5), at Ohio (Sept. 12), vs. Miami Ohio (Sept. 19), and vs. WKU (Sept. 26).

NC State is now down to three non-conference opponents in 2023 and will need to schedule a replacement for Cincinnati. The Wolf Pack are scheduled to open the season at the UConn Huskies on Sept. 2 and host the VMI Keydets two weeks later on Sept. 16. NC State will also play a home game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on a date to be determined.

