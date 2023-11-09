Cincinnati adds Northwestern State to 2025 football schedule

The Cincinnati Bearcats have added the Northwestern State Demons to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Cincinnati was obtained from Northwestern State University via a state public records request. The contract was executed on Oct. 25, 2023.

Cincinnati will host Northwestern State at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The Bearcats will pay the Demons a $425,00 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2025 Cincinnati-Northwestern State contest will mark the third overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The two schools first met in 1977 and played most recently in 2013 in Cincinnati, which resulted in a 66-9 victory for the Bearcats.

Northwestern State University, located in Natchitoches, La., competes in the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Demons canceled the remainder of their 2023 season and head coach Brad Laird resigned following the passing of junior safety, Ronnie Caldwell.

With the addition of Northwestern State, Cincinnati now has all three opponents set for its 2025 non-conference schedule. The Bearcats are scheduled to open the season on Aug. 30 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., which we reported last month. The Bearcats will then host the Miami RedHawks the following week on Sept. 6 at Nippert Stadium.

Northwestern State now has four opponents on its 2025 non-conference schedule with one more slot available. The Demons are slated to open the season at home against the Alcorn State Braves on Aug. 30 before traveling to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sept. 6, which we reported on Monday. NSU is also scheduled to visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Sept. 27.

FCS teams usually play 11-game schedules, but are allowed to play 12-games during the 2024 and 2025 seasons due to the calendar.

