Christmas Eve football schedule 2023: Matchups, TV channels

The Christmas Eve football schedule in 2023 features a full slate of NFL contests, including one primetime matchup.

Due to Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday this year, there will be no college football bowl games played. However, football fans will be treated with 10 NFL contests in their stockings.

Christmas Eve football action kicks off at 1:00pm ET with six games across the NFL. Matchups include Indianapolis at Atlanta (FOX), Green Bay at Carolina (FOX), Cleveland at Houston (CBS), Detroit at Minnesota (FOX), Washington at NY Jets (CBS), and Seattle at Tennessee (CBS).

Following those games, three NFL contests are scheduled to kickoff in the late afternoon timeslot — Jacksonville at Tampa Bay (CBS), Arizona at Chicago (FOX), and Dallas at Miami (FOX).

To find out which game will be televised in your area, check out the maps at 506Sports.

The Christmas Eve football schedule in 2023 concludes with the New England Patriots visiting the Denver Broncos. The game will be televised nationally by the NFL Network at 8:15pm ET.

NFL action on Christmas Day begins at 1:00pm ET with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on CBS. That game is followed by the New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30pm ET on FOX and the Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers at 8:15pm ET on ABC.

Christmas Eve football schedule 2023

* All times Eastern.

Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023

Indianapolis at Atlanta – 1:00pm, FOX

Green Bay at Carolina – 1:00pm, FOX

Cleveland at Houston – 1:00pm, CBS

Detroit at Minnesota – 1:00pm, FOX

Washington at NY Jets – 1:00pm, CBS

Seattle at Tennessee – 1:00pm, CBS

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay – 4:05pm, CBS

Arizona at Chicago – 4:25pm, FOX

Dallas at Miami – 4:25pm, FOX

New England at Denver – 8:15pm, NFLN

