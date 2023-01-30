Charleston Southern announces 2023 football schedule

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

Charleston Southern opens the 2023 season with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 31 against North Greenville at home at Buccaneer Field in North Charleston, S.C. That contest was previously unannounced.

The Buccaneers then travel to take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 9 before returning home to host William & Mary on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Next, Charleston Southern travels to play Western Carolina on Sept. 23 before wrapping up their non-conference slate at home against Kennesaw State on Sept. 30.

Charleston Southern’s conference schedule in 2023 will be a mixture of Big South Conference and Ohio Valley Conference teams, dubbed “Big South-Ohio Valley” or “Big South-OVC.” The two conferences, which consists of 10 football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

Charleston Southern opens Big South-OVC play at home against Lindenwood on Oct. 14. Other home conference contests include Bryant on Oct. 28 and Tennessee State on Nov. 4.

Road Big South-OVC opponents in 2023 include UT Martin on Oct. 21, Robert Morris on Nov. 11, and Gardner-Webb on Nov. 18.

Below is Charleston Southern’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Charleston Southern Football Schedule

08/31 – North Greenville

09/09 – at Clemson

09/16 – William & Mary

09/23 – at Western Carolina

09/30 – Kennesaw State

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – Lindenwood*

10/21 – at UT Martin*

10/28 – Bryant*

11/04 – Tennessee State*

11/11 – at Robert Morris*

11/18 – at Gardner-Webb*

* Big South-OVC contest.

Charleston Southern finished the 2022 season 2-8 overall and 2-3 in Big South Conference play. The 2023 season will be the first for CSU under new head coach Gabe Giardina, who was head coach at Albany State the past five seasons.

“We are all looking forward to next year’s football schedule which is both challenging and exciting,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Barber. “New teams are coming to Charleston to play as part of the merger of the Big South Conference and the Ohio Valley Conference and also in the non-conference segment with William and Mary. Having six home games this fall will be great for our team, lettermen, students, alums and fans. We also welcome back North Greenville, which is a game that was originally scheduled for the Covid year.”