CFL Playoff Schedule 2021: Matchups for 108th Grey Cup Playoffs set

The 2021 CFL Playoff Schedule has been set following the completion of the regular-season on Saturday.

Following a 63-game regular-season, six teams advanced to the 108th Grey Cup Playoffs for the right to win the championship of the Canadian Football League.

The Montreal Alouettes (7-7) will travel to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-6) at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario, in the Eastern Semi-Final on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The game will be televised in the United States by ESPN2 at 1:00pm ET.

In the Western Semi-Final, the Calgary Stampeders (8-6) will travel to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-5) at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, also on Sunday, Nov. 28. The game will be televised at 4:30pm ET by ESPNews.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished atop the Western Division, and the entire league, with a record of 11-3, while the Toronto Argonauts finished atop the Eastern Division at 9-5. Both teams receive a Semi-Final round bye and will host division finals.

Toronto will host the Eastern Final on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 12:30pm ET, while the Western Final featuring Winnipeg will follow at 4:00pm ET. Both games will air on ESPNews.

The 108th Grey Cup is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. The game is set for 6:00pm ET and it will be televised by ESPN2.

All Canadian Football League games are televised in Canada by TSN (English) and RDS (French).

