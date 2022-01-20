Central Michigan adds Miami (FL) to 2026 football schedule

The Central Michigan Chippewas have added the Miami Hurricanes to their 2026 football schedule, the school announced Thursday.

CMU will travel to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium to do battle on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026.

The game marks the second in the schools’ history. Miami clipped the Chips, 17-12, in a 2019 tilt contested in the same facility.

“We remain focused on playing in areas of the country that have a strong CMU connections, whether it is through alumni development or recruiting future student-athletes,” CMU Zyzelewski Family Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics Amy Folan said. “This is also an opportunity for our program to play in one of the best venues in the world, a place that has hosted the Super Bowl and other marquee events.”

The Chippewas are slated to visit New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, while Wyoming will visit Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Sept. 19. One remaining non-league slot remains for the 2026 campaign.

Miami now has a full docket outside the ACC for 2026. Florida A&M visits Miami on Saturday, Sept. 12, with BYU following one week later. A game against South Carolina will also take place on a not-yet-announced date.

