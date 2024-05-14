CBS to air Notre Dame-Purdue, USC-Michigan football games in 2024

CBS Sports announced on Tuesday it has selected two Big Ten football games to air in 2024, plus set the kickoff time for the Big Ten Championship Game.

CBS will televise the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purdue Boilermakers game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The contest will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+ at 3:30pm ET.

The following week on Saturday, Sept. 21, the USC Trojans will travel to the Big House to take on the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten matchup, also on CBS and Paramount+ at 3:30pm ET.

2024 will mark the first season that CBS Sports will carry a Big Ten football matchup in its traditional 3:30pm ET time slot.

CBS also announced that the 2024 Big Ten Football Championship Game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 7 and will kickoff at 8:00pm ET with coverage on CBS and Paramount+. The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Earlier on Tuesday, ESPN announced that the first three weeks of the 2024 college football schedule along with special date games will be revealed on Thursday, May 30. The 2024-25 college football bowl schedule will be revealed on Thursday, June 6.

Select CBS Sports College Football Games in 2024

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Notre Dame at Purdue – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Saturday, Sept. 21

USC at Michigan – 3:30pm, CBS/Paramount+

Saturday, Dec. 7

Big Ten Championship – 8pm, CBS/Paramount+

2024 College Football Schedule