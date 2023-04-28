CBS Sports Network to televise 34 CFL games in 2023

CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) will televise 34 Canadian Football League (CFL) games in 2023, the league has announced.

Under a new multi-year deal, CBSSN will be the CFL’s new United States broadcast partner and will carry 34 of the league’s 86 games this season. CFL games had been broadcast on ESPN since 1980, and exclusively on ESPN platforms since 2014, according to Awful Announcing.

“We’re looking forward to working closely with CBS Sports Network to serve our loyal fans in the U.S. and grow our base there,” said Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner of the CFL.

“CBS Sports is synonymous with the finest in sports broadcasting and we’re proud to showcase our product on its network.”

The initial slate of CFL games on CBSSN will include the season-opening contest featuring the BC Lions at the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday, June 8 at 9:00pm ET. The schedule will also include the Canada Day matchup on Saturday, July 1 at 7:00pm ET (Winnipeg at Montreal), three Labour Day Classic matchups (Winnipeg at Saskatchewan on Sept. 3, Toronto at Hamilton on Sept. 4, and Edmonton at Calgary on Sept. 4), and a Thanksgiving Day matchup featuring Ottawa at Montreal on Monday, Oct. 9 at 1:00pm ET.

The complete CFL on CBS Sports Network schedule will be announced closer to the start of the 2023 season. The league will also announce how fans in the United States can watch the remaining games on the schedule that will not be televised by CBS Sports Network.

The complete 2023 CFL schedule was officially announced on December 13. The league will again play their normal, 21-week regular season in 2023. Each CFL team will play an 18-game schedule with three bye weeks.

16 of the 18 games are played against common opponents, once at home and once on the road, essentially a same season home-and-home series. The two remaining games are rotated each season.

The CFL plays a three-week preseason where each teams plays twice, this season from Monday, May 22 through Saturday, June 2. The Calgary Stampeders host the Edmonton Elks in the first preseason contest on May 22.

The CFL playoffs begin on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, and will culminate with the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 19. The game will be played at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario.

All CFL games are televised in Canada via TSN in English and via RDS in French. Check out the Canadian Football League schedules at the links below.

