Campbell adjusts future non-conference football schedules

The Campbell Camels have made some adjustments to their future non-conference football schedules, according to their official athletics website.

As a member of the Big South Conference, Campbell was previously scheduled to play five non-conference opponents in 2023. However, Campbell is moving to the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in 2023 and will only play three non-conference games per season.

As a result, a previously scheduled home game against North Greenville on Aug. 31, 2023 has been removed from the schedule. Campbell was also scheduled to host William & Mary in the second game of a home-and-home series, but that game will now likely become a CAA contest and it’s now listed as their home-opener on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

In the first game of the home-and-home series on Sept. 10, 2022, Campbell traveled to William & Mary and lost, 37-21.

Campbell’s three non-conference games in 2023, which are all on the road, remain unchanged. The Camels are scheduled to travel to The Citadel on Sept. 9, North Carolina Central on Sept. 30, and North Carolina on Nov. 4.

In 2024, Campbell is now scheduled to open the season on the road at Liberty on Saturday, Aug. 31. The game was previously scheduled for Nov. 9 that season. The Camels will also visit Western Carolina on Sept. 7 and host Delaware State on Sept. 28. The Delaware State contest was previously scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29.

There have been no changes to Campbell’s two announced non-conference matchups for the 2025 season. The Camels are slated to host Western Carolina on Sept. 27 and travel to take on NC State on Oct. 4.

