CAA announces kickoff times for 2024 football season

The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) has announced kickoff times for the 2024 football season, which includes all CAA contests and home non-conference contests.

Each CAA team will play four home and four road conference contests this season as well as four non-conference contests.

CAA action this fall kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 29 with the Villanova Wildcats hosting the Youngstown State Penguins in a non-conference contest at 6:00pm ET.

Conference action begins on Saturday, Sept. 14 with four games: Delaware at North Carolina A&T, Towson at Villanova, Monmouth at Maine, and Campbell at Rhode Island.

Below is the complete 2024 CAA football schedule with the kickoff times that were announced today. Remaining kickoff times will be announced by the individual schools.

2024 CAA Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Youngstown State at Villanova – 6pm

Bryant at Delaware – 7pm

VMI at William & Mary – 7pm

Monmouth at Eastern Washington – TBA

New Hampshire at UCF – TBA

North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest – TBA

Friday, Aug. 30

Colgate at Maine – 7pm

Elon at Duke – TBA

Saturday, Aug. 31

Morgan State at Hampton – 6pm

Holy Cross at Rhode Island – 7pm

LIU at UAlbany – 7pm

Campbell at Liberty – TBA

Richmond at Virginia – TBA

Stony Brook at Marshall – TBA

Towson at Cincinnati – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 7

Lafayette at Monmouth – 1pm

New Hampshire at Holy Cross – 2pm

Stonehill at Stony Brook – 3:30pm

Wofford at Richmond – 3:30pm

Franklin Pierce at Bryant – 4pm

Morgan State at Towson – 6pm

Virginia Union at Hampton – 6pm

Winston-Salem State at North Carolina A&T – 7pm

Campbell at Western Carolina – TBA

Elon at NC Central – TBA

Maine at Montana State – TBA

Rhode Island at Minnesota – TBA

UAlbany at West Virginia – TBA

Villanova at Colgate – TBA

William & Mary at Coastal Carolina – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 14

Delaware at North Carolina A&T – 1pm

Charleston Southern at Richmond – 2pm

Holy Cross at Bryant – 2pm

Monmouth at Maine – 3:30pm

Towson at Villanova – 3:30pm

Campbell at Rhode Island – 6pm

Stonehill at New Hampshire – 6pm

Western Carolina at Elon – 6pm

Hampton at Norfolk State – TBA

Stony Brook at Fordham – TBA

UAlbany at Idaho – TBA

William & Mary at Wofford – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 21

Bryant at New Hampshire – 3pm

Stony Brook at Campbell – 5pm

ETSU at Elon – 6pm

Furman at William & Mary – 6pm

Penn at Delaware – 6pm

Howard vs. Hampton – TBA (in Washington, DC)

Maine at Merrimack – TBA

Monmouth at FIU – TBA

North Carolina A&T at NC Central – TBA

Rhode Island at LIU – TBA

Richmond at Delaware State – TBA

Towson at North Dakota State – TBA

Villanova at Maryland – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 28

Fordham at Monmouth – 1pm

Delaware State at Campbell – 2pm

Richmond at Elon – 2pm

Maine at UAlbany – 3:30pm

Morgan State at Stony Brook – 3:30pm

Sacred Heart at Delaware – 3:30pm

Hampton at William & Mary – 6pm

LIU at Villanova – 6pm

North Carolina A&T at SC State – TBA

Friday, Oct. 4

New Hampshire at Harvard – 7pm

Saturday, Oct. 5

Delaware at Monmouth – 1pm

North Carolina A&T at Richmond – 2pm

Rhode Island at Hampton – 2pm

Villanova at Stony Brook – 3:30pm

NC Central at Campbell – 4pm

William & Mary at Towson – 6pm

Bryant at Brown – TBA

UAlbany at Cornell – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 12

Brown at Rhode Island – 1pm

Maine at Delaware – 1pm

UAlbany at Bryant – 1pm

New Hampshire at Elon – 2pm

Towson at Norfolk State – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 19

Bryant at Monmouth – 1pm

Hampton at North Carolina A&T – 1pm

Rhode Island at New Hampshire – 1pm

Stony Brook at Towson – 1pm

Villanova at Maine – 1pm

Campbell at William & Mary – 3:30pm

Delaware at Richmond – 3:30pm

Elon at UAlbany – 3:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 26

Richmond at Bryant – 12pm

Maine at Rhode Island – 1pm

Towson at Monmouth – 1pm

Elon at Hampton – 2pm

UAlbany at Delaware – 3pm

New Hampshire at Villanova – 3:30pm

William & Mary at Stony Brook – 3:30pm

North Carolina A&T at Campbell – 4pm

Saturday, Nov. 2

Monmouth at Rhode Island – 1pm

New Hampshire at UAlbany – 1pm

Stony Brook at Bryant – 1pm

Villanova at Hampton – 1pm

William & Mary at North Carolina A&T – 1pm

Campbell at Elon – 2pm

Towson at Richmond – 2pm

Maine at Oklahoma – TBA

Saturday, Nov. 9

Bryant at Maine – 1pm

Elon at William & Mary – 1pm

Hampton at Towson – 1pm

Monmouth at New Hampshire – 1pm

North Carolina A&T at Villanova – 1pm

Rhode Island at Delaware – 1pm

UAlbany at Stony Brook – 1pm

Richmond at Campbell – 3:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 16

Villanova at Monmouth – 12pm

Bryant at William & Mary – 1pm

Campbell at Delaware – 1pm

North Carolina A&T at Towson – 1pm

Richmond at Hampton – 1pm

Stony Brook at New Hampshire – 1pm

UAlbany at Rhode Island – 1pm

Maine at Elon – 2pm

Saturday, Nov. 23

William & Mary at Richmond – 12pm

Delaware at Villanova – 1pm

Elon at North Carolina A&T – 1pm

Hampton at UAlbany – 1pm

Monmouth at Stony Brook – 1pm

New Hampshire at Maine – 1pm

Rhode Island at Bryant – 1pm

Towson at Campbell – 2pm