CAA announces kickoff times for 2023 football season

The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) has announced kickoff times for the 2023 football season, which includes all CAA contests and home non-conference contests.

Each CAA team will play four home and four road conference contests this season as well as three non-conference contests. According to the CAA, there is at least one conference matchup during all 12 weeks of the 2023 season, which doesn’t include Week Zero.

CAA action this fall kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1 with the Campbell Camels hosting the William & Mary Tribe and the Stony Brook Seawolves hosting the Delaware Blue Hens, both at 7:00pm ET.

Below is the complete 2023 CAA football schedule with the kickoff times that were announced today. Remaining kickoff times will be announced by the individual schools.

2023 CAA Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Fordham at UAlbany – 7pm

Thursday, Aug. 31

Delaware at Stony Brook – 7pm

William & Mary at Campbell – 7pm

Elon at Wake Forest – TBA

Rhode Island at Georgia State – TBA

North Carolina A&T at UAB – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 2

Morgan State at Richmond – 6pm

Hampton vs. Grambling (in Harrison, NJ) – TBA

Maine at FIU – TBA

Monmouth at FAU – TBA

New Hampshire at Stonehill – TBA

Towson at Maryland – TBA

Villanova at Lehigh – TBA

UAlbany at TBA

Friday, Sept. 8

Stony Brook at Rhode Island – 7pm

Saturday, Sept. 9

Monmouth at Towson – 6pm

Elon at Gardner-Webb – 6pm

Norfolk State at Hampton – 6pm

Colgate at Villanova – 6pm

Wofford at William & Mary – 6pm

NC Central at North Carolina A&T – 7pm

UAlbany at Hawaii – TBA

Campbell at The Citadel – TBA

Delaware at Penn State – TBA

Maine at North Dakota State – TBA

New Hampshire at Central Michigan – TBA

Richmond at Michigan State – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 16

Campbell at Monmouth – 1pm

Rhode Island at Maine – 3:30pm

North Carolina A&T at Elon – 6pm

Delaware State at Richmond – 3:30pm

Saint Francis (Pa.) at Delaware – 6pm

Dartmouth at New Hampshire – 6pm

Hampton at Howard (at Audi Field) – TBA

Stony Brook at Arkansas State – TBA

Towson at Morgan State – TBA

Villanova at UCF – TBA

William & Mary at Charleston Southern – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 23

Rhode Island at Villanova – 2pm

Richmond at Stony Brook – 3:30pm

Maine at William & Mary – 3:30pm

Norfolk State at Towson – 4pm

Elon at Campbell – 6pm

New Hampshire at Delaware – 6pm

UAlbany at Morgan State – TBA

Monmouth at Lafayette – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 30

William & Mary at Elon – 2pm

Hampton at Richmond – 2pm

Towson at New Hampshire – 3pm

Stony Brook at Maine – 3:30pm

Villanova at UAlbany – 3:30pm

Lehigh at Monmouth – 1pm

Bryant at Rhode Island – TBA

Campbell at NC Central – TBA

North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 7

Campbell at Hampton – 2pm

Maine at Richmond – 3:30pm

UAlbany at Towson – 4pm

Villanova at North Carolina A&T – 4pm

NC Central at Elon – 2pm

Duquesne at Delaware – 3pm

Rhode Island at Brown – TBA

Stony Brook at Morgan State – TBA

William & Mary at Virginia – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 14

UAlbany at New Hampshire – 1pm

Elon at Villanova – 1pm

Hampton at Monmouth – 1pm

Richmond at Rhode Island – 1pm

North Carolina A&T at Delaware – 3pm

LIU at Maine – 1pm

Fordham at Stony Brook – 3:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 21

Richmond at North Carolina A&T – 1pm

Delaware at Hampton – 2pm

Monmouth at Elon – 2pm

Rhode Island at UAlbany – 3:30pm

New Hampshire at Stony Brook – 3:30pm

Towson at William & Mary – 3:30pm

Maine at Campbell – 4pm

Saturday, Oct. 28

UAlbany at Maine – 1pm

North Carolina A&T at Hampton – 1pm

Monmouth at William & Mary – 1pm

New Hampshire at Rhode Island – 1pm

Stony Brook at Villanova – 2pm

Campbell at Richmond – 3:30pm

Delaware at Towson – 4pm

Saturday, Nov. 4

William & Mary at UAlbany – 1pm

Elon at Delaware – 1pm

Hampton at Maine – 1pm

Stony Brook at Monmouth – 1pm

Villanova at New Hampshire – 1pm

Towson at North Carolina A&T – 1pm

Campbell at North Carolina – TBA

Saturday, Nov. 11

New Hampshire at Monmouth – 12pm

UAlbany at Stony Brook – 1pm

Delaware at Campbell – 1pm

Elon at Richmond – 2pm

William & Mary at Hampton – 1pm

North Carolina A&T at Rhode Island – 1pm

Towson at Villanova – 1pm

Saturday, Nov. 18

Monmouth at UAlbany – 1pm

Campbell at North Carolina A&T – 1pm

Villanova at Delaware – 1pm

Hampton at Elon – 1pm

Maine at New Hampshire – 1pm

Rhode Island at Towson – 1pm

Richmond at William & Mary – 1pm