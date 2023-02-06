BYU, Coastal Carolina set return game for series that began in 2020

The 2020 college football season was one for the history books. The COVID-19 pandemic caused turmoil that season, forcing entire conference schedules to be reconstructed and later causing many games to either be rescheduled or canceled altogether.

One game, the Liberty Flames at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on December 5, 2020, was canceled two days before it was scheduled to be played. Hearing the news of the possible cancellation one day prior and having a need for a quality opponent, BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe sprung into action.

In less than a day, the Cougars were able to schedule a game for that Saturday on the road against Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C. Holmoe even ordered BYU’s equipment truck to start the trip on Wednesday night before the game was certain, according to ESPN. Part of the hastily scheduled road trip was even document by SI’s Ross Dellenger.

An official contract for the game was dated Thursday, December 3, 2020 and was executed the following day, one day before the matchup that saw the Chanticleers defeat the Cougars 22-17 in a game some dubbed Mormons vs. Mullets. The contract called for a return game, but the date was listed as TBD (to be determined).

According to a copy of an amendment to that contract obtained from Coastal Carolina University by FBSchedules.com, a date for the return game is now set. Coastal Carolina will travel to take on BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 17, 2033.

The contract amendment was dated Nov. 30, 2021, about one year after the initial game and almost three months following the official announcement that BYU would join the Big 12 Conference.

Why the long period between the two games? That goes back to BYU being an FBS Independent and having a lot of future non-conference games scheduled. The Cougars are currently full through 2026 and have two non-conference games scheduled in several seasons beyond.

The game at home against Coastal Carolina in 2033 will precede a road tilt at Virginia Tech for BYU, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 10 that season.

