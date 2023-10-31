BYU adds SMU, Weber State to future football schedules

The BYU Cougars have added the SMU Mustangs and Weber State Wildcats to their future football schedules, the school announced on Monday.

BYU and SMU will play a home-and-home series that will begin with the Cougars traveling to face the Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on a date to be announced during the 2024 season. The return game will be contested at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on a date to be announced during the 2027 season.

In four previous meetings on the gridiron, BYU is 4-0 against SMU. In their most recent matchup in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl, the Cougars defeated the Mustangs, 24-23, in Albuquerque, N.M.

SMU is currently a member of the American Athletic Conference, but the Mustangs will be joining the ACC next season. BYU is in the midst of its first season in the Big 12 Conference and is currently 5-3 overall and 2-3 in league play.

The addition of SMU tentatively completes BYU’s non-conference slate in 2024. The Cougars will open the season at home against Southern Illinois on Aug. 31 and will also visit Wyoming on Sept. 14.

SMU has also completed its 2024 non-conference schedule, which begins at home against Houston Christian on Aug, 31. The Mustangs will also visit Vanderbilt on Sept. 14 and host TCU on Sept. 21.

BYU has also announced a pair of home matchups against the Weber State Wildcats. The Cougars will host the Wildcats in Provo on Sept. 4, 2027 and then again three seasons later on Aug. 31, 2030. Both games will be season-openers.

Weber State is a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Wildcats are 0-3 all-time against the Cougars following losses in 1973 (45-14), 1979 (48-3), and 2012 (45-13).

