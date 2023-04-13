Butler announces 2023 football schedule

The Butler Bulldogs have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes six home games and 11 contests total.

Butler opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Montana Grizzlies of the Big Sky Conference. The Bulldogs open their home slate the following week on Saturday, Sept. 9 against the Taylor Trojans of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind.

The Wabash Little Giants of Division III visit Indianapolis the following week on Sept. 16 , which closes out the non-league campaign for the Bulldogs.

Butler then turns its focus toward Pioneer Football League (PFL) play, which begins on the road at Stetson on Sept. 23. Other PFL road tilts include St. Thomas on Oct. 7, Dayton on Oct. 21, and Morehead State on Nov. 4.

The Bulldogs will host PFL foes Presbyterian on Sept. 30, Davidson on Oct. 14, Valparaiso on Oct. 28, and Drake on Nov. 18.

Below is Butler’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Butler Football Schedule

09/02 – at Montana

09/09 – Taylor

09/16 – Wabash

09/23 – at Stetson*

09/30 – Presbyterian*

10/07 – at St. Thomas*

10/14 – Davidson*

10/21 – at Dayton*

10/28 – Valparaiso*

11/04 – at Morehead State*

11/11 – OFF

11/18 – Drake*

* Pioneer League contest.

Butler went 7-4 in 2022, including a 5-3 docket in Pioneer League action. It was the first season for the Bulldogs under head coach Mike Uremovich.