Butler adds Virginia-Lynchburg to 2024 football schedule

The Butler Bulldogs have added the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons to their 2024 football schedule, according to an announcement by VUL.

Butler will host Virginia-Lynchburg at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Virginia University of Lynchburg is a historically black Christian university located in Lynchburg, Va. The Dragons are members of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

Butler University now has two known non-conference opponents on its 2024 football schedule. The Bulldogs are also scheduled to play a road contest against the Murray State Racers on Sept. 7.

With an eight-game Pioneer Football League (PFL) schedule, Butler can add up to two more non-conference opponents in 2024. For the 2024 and 2025 seasons, FCS teams can play an extra game for a total of 12 contests due to the calendar.

Last week, the Pioneer Football League announced its conference schedule for the 2024 season. Butler will open PFL action Saturday, Oct. 5 at home at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl against the Morehead State Eagles.

Future Butler Football Schedules