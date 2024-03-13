Butler adds Upper Iowa to 2024 football schedule

The Butler Bulldogs have added the Upper Iowa Peacocks to their 2024 football schedule, according to an announcement from Upper Iowa University.

Butler will host Upper Iowa at the Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The game will be the season-opener for both schools and it will also mark their first-ever meeting on the gridiron.

Butler competes in the Pioneer Football League (PFL) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), while Upper Iowa is a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) in Division II.

With the addition of Upper Iowa, Butler now has three non-conference opponents set for its football schedule in 2024. In other non-conference action, the Bulldogs are scheduled to visit the Murray State Racers on Sept. 7 and host the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons on Sept. 28.

With eight Pioneer Football League contests on the docket, Butler now has 11 opponents set for next season but can add one additional opponent for a total of 12. FCS teams, which typically play 11 games per season, can add an additional game in 2024 and 2025 because there is one additional Saturday during the playing season due to the calendar.

Butler’s PFL opponents and dates for the 2024 season were announced last month. The Bulldogs will host Morehead State, Dayton, Stetson, and St. Thomas and will travel to face Drake, Davidson, Valparaiso, and Presbyterian.

