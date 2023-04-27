Buffalo to play at Penn State in 2026

The Buffalo Bulls will play at the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2026, the school announced on Thursday.

Buffalo will travel to take on Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The game will mark the fifth meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Buffalo and Penn State first met on the gridiron in 1900 in Buffalo, N.Y., which resulted in the lone victory for the Bulls over the Nittany Lions. In their most recent matchup in 2019, the Nittany Lions defeated the Bulls 45-13 to extend their advantage in the overall series to 3-1.

Buffalo was previously scheduled to host the UMass Minutemen on Sept. 19, 2026, but that contest has been rescheduled per Buffalo’s official athletics website. The Bulls will now host the Minutemen at UB Stadium later that season on Oct. 10.

The Bulls are scheduled to open the 2026 season at home against the UAlbany Great Danes on Thursday, Sept. 3 before traveling to take on the Army Black Knights on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Penn State was previously scheduled to host the San Jose State Spartans on Sept. 19, 2026 in a contest that was rescheduled from the 2020 season after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Buffalo game now set for Sept. 19, it appears that the San Jose State game will be rescheduled again or possibly canceled altogether.

In other non-conference action in 2026, Penn State is scheduled to host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, Sept. 5 and visit the Temple Owls on Saturday, Sept. 12.

